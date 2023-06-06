Statesville City Council approved $12 million in financing for a pair of buildings by 8-0 votes on Monday. The city approved financing of $2 million for Fire Station 1 and up to $10 million for the city's Municipal Operations Center.

City Manager Ron Smith said the city hopes the prices will come down, He added that the city had received favorable bids so far.

Budget: The city will meet Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Statesville Civic Center for workshop sessions on the budget.

Wall Street: A portion of Wall Street is set to be permanently closed at the request of SL Statesville LLC. At a council meeting last month, a public hearing began as Iredell Partners LLC was concerned access to its property could be limited. The change reduces the length of the abandonment by 750 feet to avoid any issues brought up by Iredell Partners LLC.

Consent agenda

The following items were passed with a consent vote and considered routine by the city council.

Lake Norman Regional Transportation Commission: Renewed the Lake Norman Regional Transportation Commission Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and adopted the second amendment to the MOU.

Annexation: Approved a second reading of an ordinance to annex a property located at 413 Twin Oaks Road submitted by Clayton Homes of Statesville. The current tax value of the parcel requesting annexation is $11,250. The applicant estimates that the project value would be approximately $196,000. City of Statesville electric and water services are available and a private septic system will be installed.

Unified Development Code: Approved the second reading of text amendments to the Unified Development Code to amend Article 3 Zoning, Section 3.04 Zoning District Regulation. The change would impact vape shops, hookah bars, and tobacco shops, including their intended use, which zoning districts allow them, and the lighting standards.

One change includes the lighting. The text change would not be allowed to define, outline, or highlight any architectural feature of the building such as windows, doors, roof lines, eaves, awnings, railings, etc. Neon and LED signs would be allowed in windows as long as they are consistent with applicable sign regulations.

Rezoning: Approved the second reading of rezoning request for Greenbriar Ridge, which proposes a major amendment to the concept plan for the rezoning of approximately 87.39 acres on East Greenbriar Road; zoned R-8CZ Cluster for the Greenbriar Ridge subdivision.

Camping ordinance: Approved second reading of an ordinance to prohibit camping and improper use of city property.

Sewer: The city approved 1SOURCEKITCHENS, LLC's request to allow the installation of a septic system.

City’s Water Shortage Response Plan: Approved the update of the city’s Water Shortage Response Plan.

Utility accounts: Approved semi-annual write-off of approximately $119,798.19 in utility accounts.

Woods Drive Dam Service District: approved a budget amendment to transfer FY23 taxes collected for the Woods Drive Dam tax district to the General Capital Reserve fund and appropriate related expenditures.

This is an end-of-the-year Finance entry to transfer tax collections for the Woods Drive Dam Municipal District to the General Capital Reserve. In April 2015, city council approved the creation of the Woods Drive Dam Municipal Service District effective July 1, 2015, for the purpose of providing funds for routine maintenance and periodic repair of the dam.

Presentations & recognitions

Juneteenth: Statesville recognizes Juneteenth as the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery and reminded people of the city's Juneteenth Celebration on June 17. There will also be a ceremony on June 19 at the Unity Center at 6 p.m.

Waste & Recycling Workers Week: The city of Statesville said in a proclamation that it values and celebrates the waste and recycling workers, and appreciates all others employed in the solid waste industry who serve residents and local businesses. The Week of June 17-23 is declared Waste & Recycling Workers Week.

Statesville Housing Authority: Darbah T. Skaf, executive director of the Statesville Housing Authority, presented the council with information on public housing in Statesville in the organization's annual update.

There are currently 515 public housing units in Statesville, 732 Section 8 vouchers, with a waiting list of 7,236 applications for public housing.

SHA's Housing Symposium is scheduled for June 29 in conjunction with the Centralina Regional Council. It is set for the Statesville Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required.