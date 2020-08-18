Statesville leaders OK $500K in grants for fire and police; city moves forward on airport runway project

The Statesville Fire Department and Statesville Police Department can accept more than $500,000 in grant money after the deals were OK’d by Statesville City Council Monday evening.
Each grant has a matching funds component, which is why city leaders were voting Monday to decide if the council should spend some money to get significantly larger sums in return.
The board unanimously approved the Fiscal Year 2019 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) for the Statesville Fire Department
The AFG grant for $413,410, provided by FEMA, will allow the fire department to replace 54 of 60 of their self-contained breathing apparatus. The department’s breathing apparatus are more than 10 years old and are not within current standards.
According to the fire chief of the Statesville Fire Department, Andy Weatherman, the new equipment will have microphones and Bluetooth capability to improve communication.
The grant requires a match from the city equaling $37,582.73.
According to City Manager Ron Smith, starting in fiscal year 2022, the city had roughly $600,000 built in the capital improvement plan over a three-year period to fund this equipment. With this grant, the money can be allocated for other uses.
The board also unanimously approved a grant for the Statesville Police Department staff from the N.C. Governor’s Crime Commission — Federal Violence Against Women Act for up to $110,292.02. This grant is for the purpose of supporting the department’s Domestic Violence Initiative and the salaries and benefits of two domestic violence investigators.
The grant also requires a match from the city equaling $36,764.02.
In other news:
- The city council approved a contract with low bidder Country Boy Landscaping in the amount of nearly $6.8 million for the Runway Safety Area Project. The contract is subject to the official notice of receipt of the Federal Aviation Administration grant. The Runway Safety Area Project will extend the safety area 1,000 feet off the west end of the runway to allow for additional landing safety benefits for aircraft at Statesville Regional Airport. The project has recently faced public scrutiny due to the required closing of a portion of Bethlehem Road.
- The city council voted 5-3 to reopen in-person service and utility payments at the city’s customer service division. Previously limited to appointments-only or drive-thru service due to COVID-19 restrictions, several council members stressed their concern with the limited options in voting to reopen in-person services.
