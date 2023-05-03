The work at the Green Street Cemetery is far from done but the Iredell County Public’s Library’s role will be diminishing going forward, according to Library Director Juli Moore.

“The library is involved in the first step but moving forward the library will not be a part of the additional steps the city takes unless our assistance or partnership is requested, as we do not want to overstep our bounds,” Moore said.

She clarified that the grant being used to fund the Green Street GPR Survey was from a $20,000 Large Project Grant through N.C. Humanities last year and was awarded in September 2022. The grant requires a 2-to-1 match and the $40,000 match is being provided in-kind, which was matched and superseded by funds from the City of Statesville, the Statesville Branch of the NAACP and Downtown Statesville, for a total of $53,430.

That money was used for a ground-penetrating radar survey of the cemetery to uncover the location of graves and document them.

Moore aimed to clear up what she said was misinformation and confusion, some of which stems from the city and county government being two different entities. She said she appreciated working together on “this incredible preservation project” but that the county and city would have different roles in what happens with the cemetery going forward. The city is responsible for the upkeep of the cemetery. She noted Vivian Williams’ comment from the last council meeting, as she said this was merely the first step in the project.

“This project has been an honor and a privilege to work on. One of the things I love most about my job is the opportunity to have a positive impact on the community that I serve and have called home for 20 years but this does not go without challenges,” Moore said.

At a previous meeting, Williams thanked Joel Reese and others from the Iredell County Public Library and asked the city what it plans to do next. She asked for more transparency and for a committee to be formed so the city can better update the public about what is going on.

Moore said that approximately 70% of the survey has been completed to date with 1,673 graves found and marked, and 143 graves with tombstone markers documented, for a total of 1,816 graves at the end of March. The library also found nine more graves that had been grown over after that.

The next part of the mapping project will take place in an area behind Davis & Mangum Funeral Home, which required cleaning that was done by the City of Statesville. Between the trees, brush and other debris removed, it was a total weight of 14.64 tons, Moore said. Len Strozier of Omega Mapping Services will be scheduled to return once the cleaning finishes this week, Moore said.

The library has also held community service programs to keep the public informed on the project’s work and it would continue to do so through various means.

Regular agenda

James Glen multi-family Apartments: Council voted unanimously to approve the first reading of an ordinance to annex the property located at the corner of James Farm Road and Glenway Drive. The Falls Park (James Glen multi-family Apartments) property is approximately 16.73 acres and is at the corner of James Farm Road and Glenway Drive. Currently undeveloped, the plan is for the James Glen multi-family development which consists of 11 buildings and 264 units.

Parking: Brittany Marlow, DSDC executive director, presented a report on the current state of parking in downtown Statesville. There are 300 on-street, two-hour spots and roughly 580 spots not limited by time. By DSDC’s own count, roughly 500 of those are filled each weekday, and noted 55.5% of businesses, employees and residents located in downtown did not have dedicated parking.

Financing: Through Davenport Public Finance, the city is pursuing financing for the two most current construction projects, Municipal Operations Center (warehouse) and Fire Station 1. The city received six proposals for the 15-year option and three proposals for the 20-year option to cover up to $12 million in financing. Previously, the council had approved financing of $2,000,000 for Fire Station 1 as well as up to $10,000,000 for the Operations Center.

The Truist Bank proposals were favored by the city, and the city council voted on a 15-year term for a $13,429,997 loan, which was approved 6-2. Councilman Steve Johnson had concerns about the money coming from the general fund instead of the enterprise fund. C.O. “Jap” Johnson joined him to vote against it.

“I support the project, I just think there is a better way to finance this thing,” Steve Johnson said.

Consent agenda

The following items were passed with a consent vote and considered routine by the city council.

Radio: Approved second read of a Text Amendment to the Unified Development Code filed by Mark Sanger (WSIC) to amend Article 3. Zoning, Section 3.04 Zoning District Regulations, Table 3-1: Use Matrix. Sanger wishes to amend the code to allow radio and television stations and studios as a permitted use of property within the O-1 (Office Single Lot) District.

Sidewalk, curbs and gutter: Approved second read of a Text Amendment to the Unified Development Code so that sidewalks, curbs and gutters now will be required on both sides of all existing and new streets except for existing residential lots, minor subdivisions 3 lots or less or if a fee in lieu of request is approved by the city engineer subject to the review criteria. Road improvements outside of a TIA will meet the requirements of the UDC and Mobility + Development Plan. Fee-in-lieu requests are approved by the city engineer.

Annexation: Approved a resolution directing the city clerk to investigate a petition of annexation from Clayton Homes of Statesville for the property located at 413 Twin Oaks Road. A public hearing is set for May 15 for the petition for annexation.

In another request, city approved the second reading of an annexation request, an ordinance to annex the three properties located on Whites Mill Road Drive for Larkin Front 9 (True Homes LLC) properties. The current tax value for the land is $922,620; the applicant estimates that following site development infrastructure improvements will be valued at approximately $11 million prior to homes being built on the properties.

Airport: A contractor was selected for the terminal building at the Statesville Airport.

Three firms were interviewed, G.L. Wilson, Samet, and Barnhill Construction. Samet was chosen due to their extensive experience in the construction management at-risk process and their high usage of local subcontractors and high usage of HUB subcontractors, according to the city. Samet will also be working with Mitchell Community College with their electrical and HVAC students to give them on-the-job experience.

The estimated completion of the building is January 2025 and the cost is expected to be $9.7 million but is covered 100% by a grant.

Recreation & Parks: Approved a Community Appearance Commission’s request to purchase five sculptures to install. Those include “Cosmic Dancer” by John Ross at Mac Anderson Park, “Restoring Balance” by Scott Harris at 215 W. Broad St. or 136 N. Center St., “Cosmic Eye” by John Ross at a location within 119 through 121 E. Broad St. area and the alternate location is 120 W. Broad St., “Insight” by Carl Peverall at the Civic Center, and a future one at 746 Shelton Ave. where the Statesville Housing Authority is coordinating with an artist to create a sculpture for installation on the northwest corner at the intersection of Shelton Avenue and McElwee Street.

Green Street: Formally approved a resolution to take over the maintenance of the abandoned Green Street Cemetery.

Second Saturday Festivals: Approved request from Waves Entertainment and All-American Stage, Sound and Lights, LLC to move the previously approved Second Saturday Festivals to downtown Statesville.