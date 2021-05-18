Statesville citizens speak out against potential tax increases

To no one’s surprise, Statesville’s citizens didn’t ask the City Council to raise their taxes on Monday night.

Several people spoke during the city council meeting’s public comment and hearing portions concerning the 2021-2022 budget, asking the city council to consider finding savings in other places while also reminding them of the upcoming city elections.

It began as David Mayes Jr. expressed concerns with his perception of the city underfunding the sanitation department and how the city handles enforcement of ordinances involved with keeping the city clean.

“If we keep stretching them thin, I think this is going to give some leeway for some people to say ‘Oh, we ain’t got them in the budget, so let’s outsource them.’ No. This is just a loophole we’re trying to develop for the sanitation department. So please don’t exclude them from the budget. Give them what they need,” he said.

At a meeting earlier this year, the subject of privatizing the city’s sanitation department was broached, the second time in the last few years by Councilman William Morgan. The sanitation department had requested two new trucks, but funds weren’t included in the proposed budget.