Statesville citizens speak out against potential tax increases

To no one’s surprise, Statesville’s citizens didn’t ask the City Council to raise their taxes on Monday night.
Several people spoke during the city council meeting’s public comment and hearing portions concerning the 2021-2022 budget, asking the city council to consider finding savings in other places while also reminding them of the upcoming city elections.
It began as David Mayes Jr. expressed concerns with his perception of the city underfunding the sanitation department and how the city handles enforcement of ordinances involved with keeping the city clean.
“If we keep stretching them thin, I think this is going to give some leeway for some people to say ‘Oh, we ain’t got them in the budget, so let’s outsource them.’ No. This is just a loophole we’re trying to develop for the sanitation department. So please don’t exclude them from the budget. Give them what they need,” he said.
At a meeting earlier this year, the subject of privatizing the city’s sanitation department was broached, the second time in the last few years by Councilman William Morgan. The sanitation department had requested two new trucks, but funds weren’t included in the proposed budget.
Karen Keaton asked the city council about how the tax raises would address issues with water and other utilities, expressing frustration with how newer technology that was recently purchased was supposed to help keep prices down.
Next up was Brian Summers to take a swing at the city’s proposed tax increases, saying that in his talks with community members that citizens would like to see how the city can tighten its budget instead of raising taxes.
Finally in the public comment portion was Micah Phelps, who mentioned that citizens of Statesville dealt with the pandemic and sagging economy, making a potential tax increase something he said he didn’t understand. He said if the taxes were raised, people would look for new candidates in the next city election.
“October is coming,” Phelps said. The city hasn’t confirmed when its election will be due to ongoing issues with the US census, which impacts districting. That has led to concerns about the legality of holding an election before then but also concerns with elected officials exceeding their terms they were voted for.
Along with the mayor (Costi Kutteh) and city council’s two at-large seats (William P. Morgan Jr., Steve Johnson), Ward 2 (C.O. Johnson), Ward 3 (Doris Allison), and Ward 5 (John Staford) will be up for election, according to the city’s website.
City’s budget proposal
Monday’s speakers were motivated by the city’s proposed budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022. Previously, City Manager Ron Smith stated that increasing the city’s revenue via tax increases was needed to pay the city’s employees after recent raises as well as to fund city services.
Some of the changes proposed include a change that would increase the ad valorem tax rate from 54.78 cents per $100 valuation to 60 cents, which the city expects to generate more than $1.7 million in additional income.
Another proposed change that caught the people of Statesville’s attention was the increase in the city’s sewer and water rates. The city’s finance director, Chris Tucker, said that raising those rates over the coming years was important to that department becoming self-sufficient.
While the city defended the proposed changes as needed to cover the city’s growth and need for new capital projects — including some of the city’s fire stations— it appears that a number of citizens are against some of the changes for the upcoming budget when it comes to increasing tax rates.
