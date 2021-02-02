Statesville approves plan to acquire land for Fire Station 1

The city is moving forward with its plan to purchase property from the Statesville Housing Authority on Wilson Lee Boulevard. The plan is to build a new fire station to replace Station 1, which is currently located on South Meeting Street.
"It's more of a partnership than a purchase," City Manager Ron Smith said.
The city council unanimously agreed to allocate money to purchase the property. Smith previously said the purchase of the property and construction of the new fire station will cost more than $6 million.
While all approved, Councilman William Morgan did voice his disapproval in abandoning the plan for the original site.
"Because I recognize the need for a new fire station, I'm going to hold my nose and vote for this," Morgan said. "But I did want to go on record that I still believe the original location at the corner of Amity Hill Road and Shelton Avenue would be an ideal place for the municipal services building and fire station that was voted by previous council and rescinded by the current council, but I do recognize the need, so I'm in favor."
Previously, both city council members Frederick Foster and Doris Allison spoke on their frustration on the city seeming to always have reasons to not invest in the southern part of Statesville.
The city has a need to relocate Station 1 and has been in conversations during meetings for several years. The city had previously purchased land and planned to place the fire station on Amity Hill Road, but the council later reversed course.
The move was touted by the city as a way to help cover any gaps in fire coverage as the city grows while also replacing the current Fire Station 1, which was built in 1952.
Other agenda items
The city council approved updating the Unified Development Code, which Planning Director Sherry Ashley said would help the city be more competitive with surrounding municipalities when it comes to development.
The city also had the first reading of an ordinance to annex properties located at 103 Serene Meadows Trail, 212 Bristol Drive and 2416 Amity Hill Road. The city also approved rezoning requests at 2365 Shelton Ave. and four parcels on Winston Avenue.
Along with several notices of condemnation, the city moved forward on updating the city code of height restrictions around the Statesville Regional Airport.
The council also donated surplus radios to the Hiddenite Fire Department, as well as the Statesville Fire Department being approved to apply for a FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant.
The city also approved an increase of $300,000 to the existing line crew labor contract with Sumter Utilities.
The city approved the renewal of Leah Messick's contract as the city's attorney, as well as authorized staff to apply for a grant from the North Carolina Land & Water Fund Planning Program.