Statesville approves plan to acquire land for Fire Station 1

The city is moving forward with its plan to purchase property from the Statesville Housing Authority on Wilson Lee Boulevard. The plan is to build a new fire station to replace Station 1, which is currently located on South Meeting Street.

"It's more of a partnership than a purchase," City Manager Ron Smith said.

The city council unanimously agreed to allocate money to purchase the property. Smith previously said the purchase of the property and construction of the new fire station will cost more than $6 million.

While all approved, Councilman William Morgan did voice his disapproval in abandoning the plan for the original site.

"Because I recognize the need for a new fire station, I'm going to hold my nose and vote for this," Morgan said. "But I did want to go on record that I still believe the original location at the corner of Amity Hill Road and Shelton Avenue would be an ideal place for the municipal services building and fire station that was voted by previous council and rescinded by the current council, but I do recognize the need, so I'm in favor."

Previously, both city council members Frederick Foster and Doris Allison spoke on their frustration on the city seeming to always have reasons to not invest in the southern part of Statesville.