NcNeely appointed as House Agriculture Committee chair

The agricultural industry in western North Carolina will have a louder voice now that Rep. Jeff McNeely (District 84) is a chair on the House Agriculture Committee in the North Carolina House of Representatives.
"(It's) a different perspective because we do different agriculture on the western side of the state than they do on the eastern side of the state. But it's all agriculture," McNeely said. "I think this will also give us a little bit louder voice."
McNeely said he was told a year ago that it had been at least 70 years since someone "truly" west of Raleigh had chaired the House Agriculture Committee in the North Carolina House of Representatives.
While McNeely wants to make sure Iredell County or the western half of the state's concerns are heard on the committee, he said he sees the bigger picture as well.
"I'm looking forward to working with everybody, not just western North Carolina. I'm wanting to work with everybody in the whole state. Whatever it takes to make sure that our number one industry, which is agriculture, is successful because it is critical to the state" McNeely said. "When agriculture does well, when the consumer does well, North Carolina does well."
Jimmy Dixon (District 4) remains the senior chair, but now McNeely will have a larger role after spending last year's session as a member.
While McNeely's job will have him crafting legislation for all of the state's agricultural industry, he does believe he can make sure Iredell County and farmers on the western side of the state have their voices heard. He said being a chair on a committee is a "gatekeeper" that has a large say in what does and doesn't make it out of committee and to the house to be voted on.
Republican Speaker of the House Tim Moore appointed McNeely to the position.
“I want to thank Speaker Moore for this opportunity of a lifetime, as well as the voters of Iredell County for allowing me to return to Raleigh to be able to serve. It is an honor to be chosen and even though I may be from the western side of the state, I am looking forward to ensuring our agricultural community thrives from Murphy to Manteo,” McNeely said in a press release.
