NcNeely appointed as House Agriculture Committee chair

The agricultural industry in western North Carolina will have a louder voice now that Rep. Jeff McNeely (District 84) is a chair on the House Agriculture Committee in the North Carolina House of Representatives.

"(It's) a different perspective because we do different agriculture on the western side of the state than they do on the eastern side of the state. But it's all agriculture," McNeely said. "I think this will also give us a little bit louder voice."

McNeely said he was told a year ago that it had been at least 70 years since someone "truly" west of Raleigh had chaired the House Agriculture Committee in the North Carolina House of Representatives.

While McNeely wants to make sure Iredell County or the western half of the state's concerns are heard on the committee, he said he sees the bigger picture as well.

"I'm looking forward to working with everybody, not just western North Carolina. I'm wanting to work with everybody in the whole state. Whatever it takes to make sure that our number one industry, which is agriculture, is successful because it is critical to the state" McNeely said. "When agriculture does well, when the consumer does well, North Carolina does well."