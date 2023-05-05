Mooresville will receive nearly $4 million for a storm water improvement project on East Center Avenue.

Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Elizabeth Biser was in Mooresville on Wednesday to announce the DEQ’s Division of Water Infrastructure award.

Biser and others from the DEQ joined Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins and others from the town for a tour of the project area near Willow Valley Cemetery, the town's oldest official cemetery, and Willow Valley Park.

"We're excited to be able to celebrate getting out these infrastructure grants throughout the state, but it's communities like this that are seeing the benefits. That's what makes what we do a DEQ so rewarding," Biser said. "We want to make sure everyone in North Carolina has access to clean drinking water and reliable water infrastructure because, without that, nothing else matters."

Biser said the state has given out $2.3 billion over the last year for water, wastewater, and storm water infrastructure, and that it was more money than the state had ever supplied at one time to address those issues.

For residents, the East Center Avenue Stormwater Improvements Project is designed to control flooding near the Willow Valley Park and Nature Preserve. The project includes the addition of a new storm drainage system on East Center Avenue, from North Church Street to Statesville Avenue, the replacement of two culverts, and storm water control measures besides the stream.

"This project is really the final puzzle piece in improving the storm water infrastructure in this area," Ashton Walker said. She is the town's senior engineer. "We hope this project eliminates the remaining concerns of citizens, as well as businesses."

According to the town's press release, the project will reduce localized flooding in the area and integrate nature-based solutions to connect trails to the downstream Willow Valley Park and Nature Preserve.

"This grant will help us connect historical areas of Mooresville with new and innovative growth in Liberty Park just as the town celebrates its 150th anniversary," Atkins said.

Flooding issues have long plagued the park.

"This project is going to help that problem we've been experiencing for so many years and keep those promises that were made 50 years ago when all this started and the park got moved across the street," Town Commissioner Tommy DeWeese said.

DeWeese introduced fellow Commissioner Thurman Houston who not only represents the area but is a long-time resident of it. He said while he serves all of Mooresville, the area has a special place in his heart.

Several residents who attended the event had questions about other issues that stem from the flooding issues due to the move of the park years ago, as well as criticism that the part of town the park is in feels overlooked by the city. There were complaints as well as residents grow impatient as the trees and bushes around the creek take time to grow back.

Houston said he was sympathetic to those views, and at least as a resident, agrees with some of those criticisms.

"A lot of them came up (with questions) not so much about the infrastructure, but the view, but I agree because this was a historical park for us, this neighborhood because they took a piece of history that had been there for hundreds of years," Houston said.

Houston also said while he never liked that either, he said as a commissioner, he also sees the bigger picture.

"It's a balancing act between your constituents and seeing what it takes to solve a problem," Houston said.