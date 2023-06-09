The Iredell County Board of Commissioners approved a nearly 4-cent decrease in the tax rate for the coming fiscal year.

The rate dropped from 53.75 cents per $100 valuation to 50 cents per $100 valuation. A revenue-neutral tax rate for Iredell County is 39.86 cents per $100 valuation, according to the county. A revenue-neutral rate would supply the county with roughly the same revenue stream, balancing rising property values with a lower rate. Property values in Iredell were up by 50 percent in some instances.

The tax rate decision comes as the board tackles funding for the new Weathers Creek High School to be built in the southern end of the county, a health department building and completion of Jennings Park. A number of residents called for a lower tax rate, but the commissioners said that the challenge was to keep up with growth in the county while they kept in mind that many residents will pay more in taxes despite the lower rate.

"It's a Catch-22 where we're a growing county," Scottie Brown said about the budget. He added that lower taxes is not the answer.

The proposed budget is roughly a 24% increase over the previous $259 million budget in the last fiscal year.

The new budget:

Provides a 5% pay scale adjustment, as well as a 4% merit increase for all county employees;

Enables the hiring of 31 new full-time and two part-time positions in the county in the next fiscal year. Some of those job slots include 14 new social services positions, eight EMS positions, two new IT positions, and an elections specialist for the Board of Elections.

Funds increases for education, including $52.3 million (a 6% increase) for Iredell-Statesville Schools, $14.7 million (9% increase) for Mooresville Graded Schools District and $4.8 million (a 7% increase) for Mitchell Community College.

Commissioner Brad Stroud Sr. said there are always things to cut when the county proposes a budget, but it needs to be done smartly.

"Iredell County, from a first-hand knowledge as a taxpayer, runs pretty lean. When you, folks talk about cutting fat, there is always fat, but I can tell you some of the best fat out there is on a piece of brisket. Trimming it, the fat is down to the right place," Stroud said. "I love cooking brisket and love eating brisket. If you cut it too close, what happens? It gets tough, you cut the muscle away."

He said previous boards and the current one have maintained a fund balance that allowed it to save for projects like schools and county buildings.

While Stroud talked about food as an example, Chairwoman Melissa Neader went with an athletic analogy to explain the budget process for the county.

"How many of you have stood on a balance beam? Do we have any gymnasts?" Neader said. There actually was one in the crowd at the Iredell County Government Center. "When you're standing on the balance beam, do you look at your feet? No. You look ahead."