The power went out temporarily in the Iredell County budget meeting in Statesville, but county commissioners gave taxpayers concerned about rising property values a glimmer of hope.

The budget recommended by Iredell County Manager Beth Mull lowers the tax rate from 53.75 cents to 50 cents per $100 valuation. If the county were to go with revenue neutral budget, the tax rate would be 39.86 cents per $100 valuation.

The county already has one of the lowest tax rates in the state, but with expected increased revenues from growth and the tax assessment, County Manager Beth Mull suggested lowering it in the recommended budget.

The budget is a $65 million increase over last year, but Mull explained that paying for a number of capital projects and new positions makes up much of that increase.

Mull said the county's growth and the increase in the tax base value from re-evaluation allows the county to pay for increases in the per-pupil education, build a new health department building, fund a project at Jennings Park, construct the Americans with Disabilities Act compliant entrance at the Government Center, provide debt service for the new Weathers Creek High School, set aside $10 million for a new elementary school and hire 30 new county positions.