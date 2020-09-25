Houpe 'honored' to attend Trump's executive order signing in Charlotte

Iredell County Commissioner Gene Houpe was on hand to witness President Donald Trump sign the Executive Order on An America-First Healthcare Plan on Thursday in Charlotte.
"I was honored to be invited to President Trump’s announcement and signing of his new America First Healthcare Plan in Charlotte," Houpe said. "It was an honor, for sure. And it's always a good experience to be invited by the White House to any event."
Houpe is also the District 12 Director for the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, which represents Iredell and seven other counties. He said he spoke with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, and Michael Whatley of the North Carolina GOP, as well as Lincoln County Commissioner Anita McCall and others.
The Record & Landmark's news partner, WSOC, reported that Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Trump’s executive order declares it the policy of the government to protect people with preexisting conditions, even if the Affordable Care Act is declared unconstitutional. Some of those protections are already the law under the ACA, so Trump would have to go to with Congress to make such an action law if the ACA is repealed.
Houpe hopes that the executive order points policy in the right direction.
"It doesn't change the law, but it does put some directives in place that will help future legislation and help change some of the negativity that the people see out there and Americans hear in health care. He named off a lot of different accomplishments and a lot of things that this new healthcare plan would accomplish. So I think it's a positive overall from my perspective, based on the reaction of all the healthcare workers that were in the facility with me and the applause and the positive conversations that people had after the fact.
"I don't directly deal with health care, but as an elected official, it's always nice to hear the opinions and the feedback from the citizens as to all legislation and all directors given by the president or the legislators, whether it be in Washington, Raleigh, or local ordinances or things that we do to impact them," Houpe said.
