Houpe 'honored' to attend Trump's executive order signing in Charlotte

Iredell County Commissioner Gene Houpe was on hand to witness President Donald Trump sign the Executive Order on An America-First Healthcare Plan on Thursday in Charlotte.

"I was honored to be invited to President Trump’s announcement and signing of his new America First Healthcare Plan in Charlotte," Houpe said. "It was an honor, for sure. And it's always a good experience to be invited by the White House to any event."

Houpe is also the District 12 Director for the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, which represents Iredell and seven other counties. He said he spoke with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, and Michael Whatley of the North Carolina GOP, as well as Lincoln County Commissioner Anita McCall and others.

The Record & Landmark's news partner, WSOC, reported that Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Trump’s executive order declares it the policy of the government to protect people with preexisting conditions, even if the Affordable Care Act is declared unconstitutional. Some of those protections are already the law under the ACA, so Trump would have to go to with Congress to make such an action law if the ACA is repealed.

Houpe hopes that the executive order points policy in the right direction.