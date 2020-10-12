General election for North Carolina State Senate District 34

How do you think the state needs to address some of the economic issues from the pandemic such as unemployment?

The state can help unemployment by allowing shuttered businesses to return to work and also reopen schools in a safe manner. Covid 19 has many victims, both those that were infected by the virus and those affected by government mandates.

What issue do you believe matters the most to voters going into November’s election?

COVID-19 response: including business recovery, reopening of schools, and public safety.

What is your opinion of how the state government has handled the pandemic?