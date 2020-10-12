General election for North Carolina State Senate District 34

VICKIE SAWYER BIO BOX GOES HERE
What is your opinion of how the state government has handled the pandemic?
The administration could have done a lot more in preparation for the pandemic. Including ramping up their unemployment system before laying off thousands of people through a stay-at-home mandate and promising them benefits knowing they had a flawed system in place.
What legislation do you plan to introduce if you are elected (reelected) and why?
We now have a plan in place so we can more accurately monitor suspected cancer clusters across NC. I plan to propose legislation to fund this plan in the upcoming session. It includes a dedicated epidemiologist to monitor cancer clusters, a public information officer to communicate and collect information, a data map to track the locations of certain cancers, and a data collection system so we don't have to wait years to get the information requested.
I'm also working across the aisle with my colleagues in both the House and Senate to change the law and raise the age of marriage in NC to age 18.
If re-elected I'd also like to introduce legislation which would undo regulatory red tape in North Carolina in an effort to drive creativity, innovation, and job growth.
How do you think the state needs to address some of the economic issues from the pandemic such as unemployment?
The state can help unemployment by allowing shuttered businesses to return to work and also reopen schools in a safe manner. Covid 19 has many victims, both those that were infected by the virus and those affected by government mandates.
What issue do you believe matters the most to voters going into November’s election?
COVID-19 response: including business recovery, reopening of schools, and public safety.
BARRY TEMPLETON BIO BOX GOES HERE
What is your opinion of how the state government has handled the pandemic?
I have an overall favorable view of North Carolina’s handling of the pandemic. The shutdowns and restrictions have been and continue to be very painful for many people but not as painful as pretending there is no problem would be. We don’t have to look any further than Florida or our other neighboring states to the south to see how bad it can be. The political pressure to ease off and reopen is tremendous; trying to do so prematurely will only result in more economic pain in the long run. The main thing I would change about our state’s response would be to put more teeth into the mask mandate. Public health experts tell us that we could be done with the pandemic and back in business if we would all just wear a mask.
What legislation do you plan to introduce if you are elected and why?
Before any new legislation, I will work to pass Medicaid Expansion for North Carolina. The loss of insurance that many people are enduring due to loss of employment during the pandemic has highlighted the problems with employer-based insurance. There is a high probability that many people will never be able to return to their pre-pandemic jobs. Medicaid Expansion will be vital in helping them get through this.
As to new legislation, I will be attempting to correct the problems that the Republican majority in the NC General Assembly has created since they gained the majority in 2011:
Legislation to return judgeship elections to non-partisan and longer terms for judges. The shortening of terms and making elections partisan was just an attempt by the Republicans to pack the court and has resulted in judges spending all their time trying to get re-elected as opposed to focusing on judging.
Legislation to reinstate the cap on charter schools. Regardless of the original intent of lifting the cap, the effect of so many charter schools is to gradually resegregate the public school system.
Legislation to reform the unemployment system. The changes made to the system by the General Assembly since 2011 were to intentionally make the system unworkable: The pandemic has shown that this was a bad plan.
How do you think the state needs to address some of the economic issues from the pandemic such as unemployment?
Recovering from the pandemic is going to be a drawn-out process. The first priority is to actually get past the pandemic: see my earlier comment about masks. Budget shortfalls for the government at all levels are going to be hard to cope with. The least we can do is try to ensure that the government actually works for everyone as efficiently as possible without monkeying with it for ideological purposes.
What issue do you believe matters the most to voters going into November’s election?
Recovery from the pandemic will be top of mind for voters in this election.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.