Early voting begins in North Carolina

It isn't Election Day yet, but voters in Iredell County and North Carolina can start casting their ballots with early voting, which begins today. With other states seeing long lines at polls and the precautions the Iredell County Board of Elections is taking against the coronavirus, Director Becky Galliher asks for citizens to be patient at the polls.

"People will have to remember that there will be social distancing, which might cause it to be a little slower. We will only allow so many people in each site," Galliher said. "So they'll have to be respectful of the social distancing and wearing a mask, if at all possible."

The number of returned absentee mail-in ballots indicates an eagerness to vote in Iredell County. Of the 20,773 absentee mail-in ballots requested, 8,606 have already been returned as of Monday. That means with 19 days until the election, the Board of Elections already received double the total number of absentee ballots as it did in 2016, which was 4,256.

A total of 46,837 voters in Iredell County used one-stop sites to vote in 2016, more than the 31,586 that voted at their regular polling sites on Election Day. That number is expected to increase this year. Enough that the Board of Elections on Stockton Street will having parking on a grass lawn behind the building available, if needed.

