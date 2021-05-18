Council spars over historic district amendment, treatment of staff

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The point of contention came as the proposed change would require the express consent of a property owner for a city employee or board member to enter the proper as part of an official duty. Staford said it would allow a property owner to keep the city at bay while it violated the city’s ordinances if they were required to have permission to enter the property to enforce them.

Planning Director Sherry Ashley said that some of the wording was added for clarification after consulting the city’s attorney. City Manager Ron Smith said the staff wasn’t malicious in adding it, but in this case, it was an example where the change didn’t fully reflect that statute’s language that came from the state.

Allison defended the city’s staff by asking why it wasn’t brought up before the meeting instead of suggesting the staff had brought it to the council in bad faith.

“I’m sorry, we’ve sat here and listened to you go on and on and on and on about issues you are concerned about when you have adequate time to address the staff,” Allison said. “I am so sick and tired of you doing this when you’ve got a problem when you can go to them out of respect and say this is what I have an issue with and then they have adequate time to do it.”