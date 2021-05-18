Council spars over historic district amendment, treatment of staff

Most of the crowd that came to the Statesville City Council meeting to express concerns over potential tax increases had left, but some of the nights’ most contentious moments came as council sparred over how the staff handles a change to the city’s ordinances involving its historic districts.
John Staford expressed his concerns with the proposed changes while Doris Allison and William Morgan questioned if Staford could handle those concerns without publicly haranguing the city’s planning department.
While looking to update and modernize the city’s Unified Development Code as required by the state, Staford was bothered with the wording of one of the amendments purposed by the planning staff. He said it wasn’t clear that the additional wording, which he felt limited the city’s powers, went beyond the state’s statutes.
“It’s critical that staff,” Staford said before pausing. “I need to be able to trust the information staff brings to me is being factual and true, and in this case, it is not accurate at all to what the state ordinance is.”
“I consider what’s brought before me tonight to not be factual and true. And I’m concerned about it, very concerned about it.”
Staford felt the city was giving away some of its power given to it by the state by requiring express permission to handle certain duties involved with the powers historic preservation commission. His concern was by taking away some of the city’s power to enforce codes in the historic district, it wouldn’t be able to preserve the elements which make those districts just that. He also stated that with historic districts being a collective issue, it went beyond the management of one property.
The point of contention came as the proposed change would require the express consent of a property owner for a city employee or board member to enter the proper as part of an official duty. Staford said it would allow a property owner to keep the city at bay while it violated the city’s ordinances if they were required to have permission to enter the property to enforce them.
Planning Director Sherry Ashley said that some of the wording was added for clarification after consulting the city’s attorney. City Manager Ron Smith said the staff wasn’t malicious in adding it, but in this case, it was an example where the change didn’t fully reflect that statute’s language that came from the state.
Allison defended the city’s staff by asking why it wasn’t brought up before the meeting instead of suggesting the staff had brought it to the council in bad faith.
“I’m sorry, we’ve sat here and listened to you go on and on and on and on about issues you are concerned about when you have adequate time to address the staff,” Allison said. “I am so sick and tired of you doing this when you’ve got a problem when you can go to them out of respect and say this is what I have an issue with and then they have adequate time to do it.”
Smith said he and Staford had some discussions previously on the matter, and stated that he hoped the staff’s explanation more clearly. Ashley said the issue was not brought to her attention until a few hours before the meeting.
Morgan stated that there could be safety issues involved if that express consent was not required, as it could appear that they were trespassing if they entered a gated area while performing their duties. As Staford continued, Morgan also questioned if Staford was more interested in clarifying the wording or berating the staff.
Morgan helped bring the issue to a conclusion as he proposed to approve the first reading of the proposed changes, but with a reservation for the wording of the historic district to be adjusted to make it clearer.
The motion passed 5-2, with Staford and C.O. “Jap” Johnson opposing.
