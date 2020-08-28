Coffee, candidates collide to stir up citizens at coffee shop

Politicians are known to stir up trouble, but it was mostly coffee and other drinks swirling about on Thursday night at Lake Mountain Coffee. The shop opened it's doors to local politicians in a meet-and-greet with locals. While plenty of candidates were there with their family and friends, there was still room for the citizens of Statesville.

"We've got a lot of issues going on in Ward 3 with the re-gentrification of the city, so we need to know who is here to represent our interests, and stop the partisan divide. Until the last election, I was just a regular voter, but now I'm committed to finding some candidates that can represent this community," David Jackson said. "We don't want to feed them ideas, we want to know what is in their hearts and in their minds."

It was a non-partisan event as a mix of Republican and Democratic candidates and elected officials attended and spoke at the event. State Senator Vickie Sawyer and Representative Jeff McNeely were on hand along with candidates Chuck Gallyon, Amanda Kotis, Melissa Neader, David Parker, Barry Templeton, and Rob Young. Local NAACP president Todd Scott spoke along with Janine Jones of the African American Caucus of Iredell County.

Handshaking wasn't absent from the event, but in the midst of a pandemic, it wasn't hard to find hand sanitizer either.

The event was sponsored by and put together by Kimberly Wasson of Dynamic Marketing Solutions along with the Statesville Branch of the NAACP, and the African American Caucus of Iredell County.