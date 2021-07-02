Candidate filing begins for some upcoming municipal elections in Iredell County

Will Phillip L. Baity be the next mayor of Love Valley?

He certainly hopes so after being the first candidate for any office to file at the Iredell County Board of Elections on Friday.

Baity said he hopes if he is elected mayor, he can lead the town forward while preserving its past.

“I’ve got a few ideas I think can improve the town,” Baity said. “I want to keep it the way Andy (Barker) wanted it.”

Barker was the founder of the town in 1954 and Baity said he wants to bring more to the town for its children, bring in more rodeos to the “Cowboy Capital” and fix the long-running sewage issues the town of 90 people have faced.

What competition Baity will face isn’t known yet as the beginning of filing is more of a slow trickle than a rush in election years like this one, Board of Elections Director Becky Galliher said.

Friday saw the opening of filing for municipal offices in Davidson, Harmony, Love Valley and Troutman, which will hold their elections in November. The end of the filing period is July 16 at noon.

