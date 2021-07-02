Candidate filing begins for some upcoming municipal elections in Iredell County

Will Phillip L. Baity be the next mayor of Love Valley?
He certainly hopes so after being the first candidate for any office to file at the Iredell County Board of Elections on Friday.
Baity said he hopes if he is elected mayor, he can lead the town forward while preserving its past.
“I’ve got a few ideas I think can improve the town,” Baity said. “I want to keep it the way Andy (Barker) wanted it.”
Barker was the founder of the town in 1954 and Baity said he wants to bring more to the town for its children, bring in more rodeos to the “Cowboy Capital” and fix the long-running sewage issues the town of 90 people have faced.
What competition Baity will face isn’t known yet as the beginning of filing is more of a slow trickle than a rush in election years like this one, Board of Elections Director Becky Galliher said.
Friday saw the opening of filing for municipal offices in Davidson, Harmony, Love Valley and Troutman, which will hold their elections in November. The end of the filing period is July 16 at noon.
For Statesville, it voted last month to hold its at-large elections at the same time as its ward elections. Instead of voting in November, all of Statesville’s municipal elections will be held at the same time as next year’s March primaries. The candidate filing period for Statesville City Council starts on Dec. 6 at noon and ends on Dec. 17 at noon.
The town of Mooresville hasn’t made a decision on if it will proceed with its at-large elections and hold a separate election once census data is returned and district lines are possibly redrawn. That census data is expected to be available at the end of July, but with potential changes, Statesville and other municipalities in North Carolina had the option of delaying their at-large elections after a bill was passed by the state’s general assembly.
Galliher said while the Board of Elections has prepared, there is some confusion this year for some candidates and municipalities with more than one election. She said communicating the changes for these upcoming elections has been the hard part.
“The public that’s coming in asking questions, to get them to understand why there is a difference, why there are two different election dates, and who the different election dates are for,” Galliher said. “That’s where the confusion really is.”
Galliher said if there were questions about this to call 704-878-3140 or visit the board’s website at www.co.iredell.nc.us/162/Elections.
That confusion led to Greg Whitfield of the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education showing up a little too early. With the Mooresville Graded School District being required to hold its elections at the same time as the Mooresville, the Board of Elections wasn’t accepting candidates until it was given notice of Mooresville’s plans.
Whitfield said he wasn’t worried since his work as an attorney had already brought him downtown, but he said he was eager to show potential voters he was excited to run again for the board of education. He said with members of his family that had worked in education over the years, he wanted to in his own way help contribute to helping children become smarter, more productive citizens.
“I’m sincere and motivated to continue the work we are doing in the school district,” Whitfield said. “I feel a calling to do this. I like helping people who don’t always have the voice to speak or vote in these things. These children need a voice, and I come with a sincere voice of help and concern for them, the right thing for them, and to serve them.”
