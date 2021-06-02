Board of Commissioners approves $236 million budget for 2021-22

“I’m just proud of the fact that we’re able to continue on the path for going forward to increase services and quality of service jobs while maintaining that low tax rate. That’s the advantage of having a growing county,” Commissioner Gene Houpe said. “We still have issues that we’re trying to deal with but being able to keep a low tax rate to attract people to come and live here and enjoy their families while having tremendous business growth, that’s always an asset.”

The commissioners also thanked the county’s employees for working through the COVID-19 pandemic, which helped the county maintain some sense of normalcy even if some services were unavailable. Mallory said that was a credit to the staff that kept working despite the difficulties.

“We never just closed the doors and said call this number,” Mallory said.

Team effort

Brown highlighted that while he and the other commissioners are ultimately responsible for the budget that gets passed, he said it takes the work of the county’s departments and county manager, Beth Mull, to get the job done.