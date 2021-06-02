Board of Commissioners approves $236 million budget for 2021-22

The Iredell County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a $236 million budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year at Tuesday’s meeting. That’s a small increase over the 2020-21 budget, which stood at $230,357,300.
The board of commissioners was pleased that the new budget kept up with Iredell County’s growth by providing the needed services while it avoided raising the tax rate.
“Our biggest thing is being able to cover all the schools in Iredell County with SROs (school resource officers). And protecting our school kids is a priority for me,” Commissioner Scottie Brown said. “And then also getting some of our employees needed raises. Our officers are very underpaid and we need to be sure that we’re taking care of them so we don’t lose them to some of the other counties.”
Brown said along with the sheriff’s office, there were other employees that he believed needed raises to stay competitive with other municipalities
“We were able to do all that and still not raise taxes,” Brown said. “My goal is to never raise taxes on the taxpayers.”
The focus for Commissioner Marvin Norman was the continued funding of education in the county, which makes up roughly 42% of the county’s budget.
“We’ve always done our best in the field of education to keep things on track and try to get the right amount of support for education and the programs they have. And I’m always glad to see that go along really well.”
While he was pleased with that, Norman said the board of commissioners has work to do in funding a number of “small” projects and ensuring the money is spent efficiently. But like Brown, he said a raise for many of the county’s employees was something he was proud of as it allows the county to retain staff.
In total, the new budget is $236,155,420. The tax rate remains the same at 53.75 cents per $100 of assessed value on property. According to the county, the total estimated property valuation for ad valorem tax purposes for the 2021-2022 fiscal year is $27,665,174,000. The estimated tax collection rate is 99.08% for 2021-2022 fiscal year.
Balancing act
For the board of commissioners, the budget was an accomplishment in their eyes as it allowed the county to maintain its tax rate.
“We squared the circle on that,” Chairman James Mallory said. He said a balance between residential versus commercial and industrial growth was part of why the county was able to avoid a tax increase. “It helps services meet the demand of residential growth and have a bigger pie, not just divide smaller pieces.
“We are on track. We negotiated the corner from a small county to a larger county mindset.”
While the county had fears of a budget shortfall when the pandemic began, revenue remained stable and improved in some areas.
“I’m just proud of the fact that we’re able to continue on the path for going forward to increase services and quality of service jobs while maintaining that low tax rate. That’s the advantage of having a growing county,” Commissioner Gene Houpe said. “We still have issues that we’re trying to deal with but being able to keep a low tax rate to attract people to come and live here and enjoy their families while having tremendous business growth, that’s always an asset.”
The commissioners also thanked the county’s employees for working through the COVID-19 pandemic, which helped the county maintain some sense of normalcy even if some services were unavailable. Mallory said that was a credit to the staff that kept working despite the difficulties.
“We never just closed the doors and said call this number,” Mallory said.
Team effort
Brown highlighted that while he and the other commissioners are ultimately responsible for the budget that gets passed, he said it takes the work of the county’s departments and county manager, Beth Mull, to get the job done.
“We have some great department minimal managers and we have to rely on them. We have to rely on the county manager and she’s the one that keeps those guys in check. And we are fortunate,” Brown said. “We’re not perfect. I can tell you that we’re not perfect, but we’ve got a good bunch of people, and our job is to make sure that we’re accessible to them if they need anything.”
He said that trust in the staff means they can take a broader look as the staff works on the finer details that allow departments to operate.
“It’s not just me that the taxpayers of our county are so fortunate to have the group that we have,” Brown said.
