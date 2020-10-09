Allison, Foster: Why isn't more being done for South Statesville?

Doris Allison and Frederick Foster aren't happy with the rest of the city council when it comes to south Statesville.
The two represent Ward 3 and Ward 6, respectively. Monday's city council meeting had two agenda items that affected that portion of the city directly and indirectly, and both took time to voice their displeasure when the items came up.
First up was a measure to relax some commercial restrictions along the Shelton Avenue and Highway 115 corridor.
Ultimately, the city made a change to the item to allow 35% expansion of buildings square footage in buildings along the Shelton Ave corridor, to be voted on at a later meeting. While the council voted unanimously to move forward in that process, Foster took time, along with Steve Johnson and John Staford, to point out how those restrictions had hurt growth in the area. Foster also mentioned that that part of the city can be considered a food desert, an area that has limited access to affordable and healthy food.
While there was agreement on the restrictions for business, it exposed a divide in how Allison and Foster believe their wards are treated.
Allison said that it always seems like when it comes to that part of the city, the council isn't motivated in the same way to address the issues, and more importantly for her, invest in the area.
"I don't just represent the Black community, I represent community, people, partners, diversity. We want the same thing you want. The crime, we didn't ask for that. You don't want it in your neighborhood. You get the best of the best. We asked for one thing, we have to go through hell. You make those decisions. Those easy nos. Those sarcastic yeses. We have to take whatever we get," Allison said in part of a longer statement.
Support Local Journalism
Foster made his statements later when the process of replacing Fire Station 1 moved forward. He asked why the city had once found the southern part of the city the right location, but now it wasn't. He also criticized previous councils for losing money after buying the land and signing a contract to build but never moving forward. He asked what will happen with that piece of land and how the city intends to recoup money if they don't build there. City Manager Ron Smith said the city would look more deeply into that question.
Part of the debate comes to differing views on how the city should handle encouraging growth there.
While Foster is currently an independent, and Allison a Democrat, they hope the city makes more monetary investments in the area. Members like Steve Johnson, however, believe a market-based approach, and one with fewer regulations would help the area more.
After the meeting, Foster expanded on some of his displeasure.
"It seems like every time something comes through Wards 3 and 6, there's got to be a debate," Foster said. "My constituents are tired of it."
It was more about the lack of investment in those wards than the fire station in particular for Foster. Steve Johnson pushed back on that idea in a later interview saying that a municipal building wouldn't spur growth, but for the councilman and woman from the southern wards focused on what they perceive as a lack of overall investment.
"We want nice things too. I see that as a seed of investment in Wards 3 and 6. My thing was you spend money on that side of town, and show interest, things will turn around," Foster said after the meeting. "We pay our fair share. We may not pay as much as the people in the country club, but we pay taxes."
"The only thing South Statesville has to show for it is a high-tech sprinkler system," Foster said, referring to the Splash Pad at the Bentley Center.
Allison echoed the sentiments about the difficulties they see in the city investing in the southern part of town.
"It just seems like it's just so it's more difficult to get things passed, which is very frustrating because if we are here for the greater good, then seems like there are so many red flags that go up when it comes to bringing development into our community, to better our community, Any resources? It seemed like we have been rejected and so many different levels. It's been a difficult process, but we have seen some turnaround. It's just a longer process when it comes to our ward," Allison said after the meeting.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.