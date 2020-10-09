Allison, Foster: Why isn't more being done for South Statesville?

"It seems like every time something comes through Wards 3 and 6, there's got to be a debate," Foster said. "My constituents are tired of it."

It was more about the lack of investment in those wards than the fire station in particular for Foster. Steve Johnson pushed back on that idea in a later interview saying that a municipal building wouldn't spur growth, but for the councilman and woman from the southern wards focused on what they perceive as a lack of overall investment.

"We want nice things too. I see that as a seed of investment in Wards 3 and 6. My thing was you spend money on that side of town, and show interest, things will turn around," Foster said after the meeting. "We pay our fair share. We may not pay as much as the people in the country club, but we pay taxes."

"The only thing South Statesville has to show for it is a high-tech sprinkler system," Foster said, referring to the Splash Pad at the Bentley Center.

Allison echoed the sentiments about the difficulties they see in the city investing in the southern part of town.

"It just seems like it's just so it's more difficult to get things passed, which is very frustrating because if we are here for the greater good, then seems like there are so many red flags that go up when it comes to bringing development into our community, to better our community, Any resources? It seemed like we have been rejected and so many different levels. It's been a difficult process, but we have seen some turnaround. It's just a longer process when it comes to our ward," Allison said after the meeting.

