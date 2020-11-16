Governor appoints McGee to judge's seat

Statesville native Quintin McGee has been appointed to the District Court bench for the 13th Judicial District.

Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement concerning McGee’s appointment Friday. He also appointed Phillip Cornett to the District Court bench in District 20A. Cornett will replace retiring Judge William Tucker.

District 13 includes Bladen, Brunswick and Columbus counties.

McGee will fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge William Fairley.

“These appointees are bringing years of valuable legal experience to the bench,” Cooper said. “I know that their expertise and leadership will make them strong, fair district court judges.”

McGee is a 2003 graduate of Statesville High School and is the son of Robin Heaggans and grandson of John and Mary McGee. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his Juris Doctorate from North Carolina Central University.

McGee most recently served as chief assistant district attorney in the Bladen County District Attorney’s Office. He was also an assistant district attorney in the 15th Prosecutorial District. Prior to serving as an ADA, McGee was in private practice.

He serves as a board member for Communities in Schools, the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council and previously served as treasurer of the Brunswick County Bar Association.