 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Governor appoints McGee to judge's seat
0 comments
top story

Governor appoints McGee to judge's seat

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Statesville native Quintin McGee has been appointed to the District Court bench for the 13th Judicial District.

Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement concerning McGee’s appointment Friday. He also appointed Phillip Cornett to the District Court bench in District 20A. Cornett will replace retiring Judge William Tucker.

District 13 includes Bladen, Brunswick and Columbus counties.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

McGee will fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge William Fairley.

“These appointees are bringing years of valuable legal experience to the bench,” Cooper said. “I know that their expertise and leadership will make them strong, fair district court judges.”

McGee is a 2003 graduate of Statesville High School and is the son of Robin Heaggans and grandson of John and Mary McGee. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his Juris Doctorate from North Carolina Central University.

McGee most recently served as chief assistant district attorney in the Bladen County District Attorney’s Office. He was also an assistant district attorney in the 15th Prosecutorial District. Prior to serving as an ADA, McGee was in private practice.

He serves as a board member for Communities in Schools, the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council and previously served as treasurer of the Brunswick County Bar Association.

111720-srl-news-mcgee-p1.jpg

Quintin McGee
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert