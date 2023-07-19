South Statesville is not served by a grocery store, and getting one on Shelton Avenue will be a challenge, according to an economic analysis.

Matt Jaeger of Retail Strategies, an Alabama-based company that assists cities such as Statesville in landing retail partners, made a presentation before Statesville City Council on Monday.

Jaeger said while the city-owned properties at 1809 and 1832 on Shelton Avenue could be attractive to some retailers, a grocery store chain would be less likely to want to locate there.

He added that most companies would consider the area overserved as far as grocery stores and cited a $76 to $105 million “grocery gap” analysis that factored in consumer spending habits with the supply of grocery stores in a 10-mile radius of the areas surrounding the city-owned properties.

Jaeger said grocery stores such as IGA or Piggly Wiggly, with independent franchise operators, might be more flexible in putting a store in South Statesville. Still, many chains would likely pass on building a new store in that area.

“It certainly is a possibility, but if you’re looking at it through the lens of a retailer, and that’s ultimately what our company wants to do for the city is analyze and give our assessment on what a retailer would view it, this site is going to present a lot of challenges that they may not face in other parts of the city,” Jaeger said. “Just from that perspective, I’m never going to say never, but this site is challenging to do what you’re proposing.”

Council members Doris Allison and Fred Foster said they are concerned for South Statesville residents who can’t travel as easily to some of the city’s other grocery stores.

“I did not want it to be a fact where this is a closed case, no hope in sight, a flat no,” Allison said. “We didn’t get a flat no. So, there is still a possibility for a greater good.”

Retail Strategies did say the former Food Lion location at 1382 Shelton Ave. could be a more viable option. However, that property is controlled by the Statesville Housing Authority.

There are some stores in the area, such as Family Dollar and Dollar General, which provide food. Council members Allison and Foster said they want to see a grocery store that offers fresh produce and other items that is within walking distance of South Statesville residents.

The hope is that along with a grocery store, retail and other economic growth can be spurred.

“We absolutely have to get on the ball with cleaning up this area and getting retail in that area,” city council member Kim Wasson said.

Jaeger said the analysis was the first step the city needed to take. He said the next step would be creating a detailed plan for recruiting businesses to the area, as well as possible ways to incentivize the project.

Incentives were a concern to council member Steve Johnson, who owns an auto parts business in the area.

Along with mentioning the figures and assessments from Retail Strategies, he said that if the market had appeared to indicate why a grocery store might struggle there, then the city should be hesitant to invest in such a project.

“The first lesson of economics is scarcity: There is never enough of anything to satisfy all those who want it. The first lesson of politics is to disregard the first lesson of economics,” Johnson said, quoting Thomas Sowell. “And that’s where we are.”

Johnson said he wouldn’t be willing to use the money of taxpayers to make the project viable.

Foster said the city needs to take some action to make a grocery store a reality.

“We need some action, Steve. We’ve been a food desert for 30 years. It’s time for some action. If we don’t do it, it will never get done. Damn, these people are sick and tired of being sick and tired,” Foster said.

Allison also pushed back on Johnson. “Your vote is just one,” she said.