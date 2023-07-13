The City of Statesville announced the appointment of Glenn Kurfees as the new fire chief of the Statesville Fire Department. The decision was made by City Manager Ron Smith, who said he believes Kurfees' extensive experience and dedication to public safety make him an ideal fit for the role, according to a release from the city.

Smith expressed his confidence in Kurfees, stating, "We are fortunate to have a well-trained and experienced fire professional who can step right in and focus on the department," Smith said in the release.

Kurfees joined the Statesville Fire Department in July 2005.

Prior to becoming fire chief, Kurfees worked as deputy fire chief for the past three years. Kurfees began his journey in the fire service at the Monticello Volunteer Fire Department at the age of 16 and later progressed from a firefighter to deputy chief at the West Iredell Volunteer Fire Department.

"I am aware of the trust and responsibility that comes with this position," Kurfees said in the release, "and I am committed to upholding the exceptional standards this position requires." He emphasized his dedication to the community's safety and well-being, pledging to provide the highest level of service to those in need.

Kurfees said he aims to enhance emergency response capabilities, prioritize firefighter safety and wellness, and foster meaningful partnerships with the community, according to the release.

Kurfees has a wife, Selena, and their two daughters, Abigail and Ella.