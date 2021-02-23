Government greed shouldn't be allowed to hurt small business

We are currently engaged in discussions at the General Assembly surrounding the NC tax treatment of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. In my opinion, the PPP was clearly intended to be an economic stimulus program and I believe it should be treated the same as the tax-free stimulus checks received by our citizens.

PPP loans should not be confused with unemployment insurance (UI). Unemployment insurance is not a state or federal benefit. Unemployment insurance is an economic safety net funded 100% by employers. It is meant to replace a portion of a worker’s income while they are unemployed until they find another job. Income was taxed before, and it is taxed now. Stimulus payments were not taxed, and PPP loans should not be either.

Congress clarified their intent for this program in their most recent guidance. The PPP was a Federal stimulus effort to prevent employers from firing their workers. If workers had been let go, our unemployment system could have added another million people to the clogged telephone lines and nearly one billion dollars of cost to the UI trust fund. Our North Carolina economy received a stabilizing shot in the arm because these employers were willing to keep their employees and distribute these Federal funds.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}