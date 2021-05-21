Got you covered: Holsey Memorial CME Church donates blankets for dialysis patients

When it comes to blankets for dialysis patients, the members of Holsey Memorial CME Church have got Statesville covered.

Several members of the church dropped off 61 blankets at the West Iredell Dialysis Center on Friday to help keep patients comfortable as they are treated.

“After our donation to the Statesville Dialysis Center, it was brought to our attention that we have family and others here,” Ora Daniels Merritt said. She heads the church’s social concerns committee. “And they also have more patients here, over 70, so it took us a little longer to put this together.

The blankets were collected by Holsey’s social concerns committee, the board of evangelism, the Methodist Men and other church members. The church also got a donation from Bishop James Walker, the bishop of the CME Church, to help push the project forward.

The church had learned from its own members undergoing dialysis that they often felt cold during the process, prompting members to put together a drive to purchase or donate new blankets.

The church had previously donated two dozen blankets to the Statesville Dialysis Center.

