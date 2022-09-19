Gordon Hospice House gala raises $180,000 for patient care

Saturday evening was about reconnecting, remembrance and dedication as more than 200 people gathered at the Statesville Country Club to support the Gordon Hospice House. Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County (HPCIC) hosted the 10th Bi-annual Hospice House Gala and raised $180,000 for patient care at the Gordon Hospice House on Saturday.

“Our hope is that we can all reconnect with family and friends this evening. We also want to remember those who are no longer with us. We have lost so many in these last few years as a community. Let us remember and celebrate them all this evening. Finally, we want to dedicate this evening to all who support this event and the Gordon Hospice House so that we can continue to provide extraordinary care,” said Mike Smith, Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County CEO, as he addressed the crowd.

The special evening also welcomed an opportunity to recognize gala founder and former HPCIC board chair, Margaret Johnson. “Tonight, you are experiencing a vision Margaret had many years ago when she started the Gordon Hospice House gala. It is part of her legacy to this community that is carried forward by a strong and hardworking committee here in this room tonight,” Charles Ashe, chief administrative & compliance officer explained in a speech honoring Margaret.

Gala co-chairs, Margert and Thom Kincaid and Katie and Brian Long shared their very personal stories about why they continue to support the Gordon Hospice House. Margaret shared her experience of her father’s passing at GHH, stating, “I may not remember everything that was said or done in those 24 days my father was at the hospice house, but I will never forget how they made me feel.” Katie shared her hospice experience with her mother, who was just 59-years-old. “My mother was an unbreakable force and was not ready to die. The staff at the Gordon Hospice House were none other than angels on earth,” said Katie. Both touching stories reminded all why raising funds is so important.

Guests enjoyed a sit-down dinner, drinks, auction, raffle and dancing with live music from Johnny White & the Elites. WAME Radio Talent, Billy Buck, served as the evenings master of ceremonies and invited Melissa Neader to join him when encouraging to the crowd to donate.

“We are incredibly thankful to the amazing gala committee who worked hard to make the evening a success. Our community’s generosity of this wonderful organization never ceases to amaze me. We are overwhelmed with the support shown for the Gordon Hospice House,” said Director of Development Mindy Rice.

HPCIC thanked the presenting sponsors of this year’s gala, the Gordon family, Lil Shavers Wood Shop, Raymer Oil and the Carney and Lucktong families.

As a nonprofit organization, the Gordon Hospice House provides services to all in need, regardless of their ability to pay. Gordon Hospice House and all of Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County recently celebrated their seventh consecutive Hospice Honors Elite Award and the revealing of the new Medicare.gov star rating system, which ranks HPCIC as a five-star hospice. The only hospice in the area with that rating and one of only nine in the entire state of North Carolina.