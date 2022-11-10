GOP remains popular with voters in Iredell County

Who is the most popular politician in Iredell County?

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell could make the case with his 55,025 voters for sheriff, but not far behind were future Register of Deeds Renee Holland with 54,101, and Clerk of Courts Jim Mixson with 54,054.

Maybe it isn’t too surprising to see they got more voters than even Rep. Ted Budd in his Senate race, but of course, he had to fight off multiple challengers while they were unopposed in their races.

Those countywide races saw them garner more than the usual two-thirds that the Republicans did in many of the contests as the county looks to be solidly red outside of some of its more populated municipalities.

Still, without challengers, election night was easy for a number of candidates. It’s a little harder to compare their overall votes as some of their districts don’t cover the whole of Iredell County, or slightly more.

That was the case for Jeff McNeely as the N.C. House District 84 covers most of Iredell County’s northern end, and he netted 22,830 votes. N.C. Senate District 37 winner Vickie Sawyer grabbed 54,083 votes with her newly drawn district covering Iredell and a small part of Mecklenburg County, taking 63,331 in all.

Another unopposed win Iredell voters contributed to was N.C. House District 84, which saw Mitchell Smith Setzer take 5,371 of his 27,155 votes from the county.