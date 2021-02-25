Goosebumps: Take a pluge into the Statesville Leisure Pool this Saturday

Statesville Leisure Pool is a great place to stay cool during the summer, but on Saturday the water may still be ice cold as Statesville Recreation and Parks hosts its first Goosebump Jump.

Kali Bailey, Recreation and Parks program director, said it’s a chance for families to have some fun with the community, something that’s been harder to organize during a pandemic.

“We think people are looking for anything to do to get themselves (and their kids) out of the house since many activities/events/programs have been canceled over the last year,” Bailey said in an email.

Participants will take a ride down the slide and into the cold water of the pool as others cheer them on and stay warm wrapped up in the towels they’ll hopefully bring.

There will be two sessions on Saturday, one at 11 and one at noon, with a limit of 50 each, due to the state’s social distancing regulations. Bailey said 22 have already registered for the first session and seven for the second. People are encouraged to sign up beforehand on Recreation and Parks’ website, but any remaining spots can be signed up for at the event.