Goosebumps: Take a pluge into the Statesville Leisure Pool this Saturday

Statesville Leisure Pool is a great place to stay cool during the summer, but on Saturday the water may still be ice cold as Statesville Recreation and Parks hosts its first Goosebump Jump.
Kali Bailey, Recreation and Parks program director, said it’s a chance for families to have some fun with the community, something that’s been harder to organize during a pandemic.
“We think people are looking for anything to do to get themselves (and their kids) out of the house since many activities/events/programs have been canceled over the last year,” Bailey said in an email.
Participants will take a ride down the slide and into the cold water of the pool as others cheer them on and stay warm wrapped up in the towels they’ll hopefully bring.
There will be two sessions on Saturday, one at 11 and one at noon, with a limit of 50 each, due to the state’s social distancing regulations. Bailey said 22 have already registered for the first session and seven for the second. People are encouraged to sign up beforehand on Recreation and Parks’ website, but any remaining spots can be signed up for at the event.
Participants need to be at least 5 years old and if they aren’t strong swimmers, a parent or guardian needs to be waiting at the bottom of the slide to help catch them when they hit the water. Costumes are encouraged by Recreation and Parks, but nothing with rivets, metal buckles, or anything that could damage the water slide. The pool’s locker rooms are open for changing clothes.
Social distancing will be enforced and masks will be required when social distancing cannot be maintained.
Bailey said the idea came as usually the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Iredell County takes place this time of year, but Special Olympics North Carolina mandated that there wouldn’t be in-person events to raise money at this time. She said she wanted to give people a chance to have a similar event that was just for fun.
Bailey said recreation and parks hopes to do it again in the future but wants to make sure not to interfere with the Polar Plunge, which is the second-biggest fundraising event in terms of money raised for Special Olympics Iredell County. Bailey is also a local coordinator for the Special Olympics.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL