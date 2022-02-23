Goosebump Jump: Take the plunge Saturday to help build a community garden

The forecast this weekend expects temperatures to be about 50 degrees, but the water in the Statesville Leisure Pool is likely to be in the upper 30s as the pool hosts this year's Goosebump Jump.
Those brave enough to make a splash will be doing it for a good cause as well. Shannon Viera with the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce and others will hit the water in an effort to raise funds for the construction and maintenance of a community garden.
“Plunging into a cold pool of water is completely out of my comfort zone but what a great way to raise money and awareness for our Leadership Statesville class project with the Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont," she said.
Kali Bailey, recreation and parks program director, said while last year's event was for fun, this year it wanted to host an event that benefited a nonprofit, community group, or other local organization. She said that will remain the goal in the coming years as well.
This year, the Leadership Statesville Class of 2022 was selected as they raise money to construct, and help the Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont's community garden. Recreation and Parks Athletic & Aquatics Director Daniel Lewis is a member of the 2022 class and is part of the partnership. With this event and other fundraising efforts, Leadership Statesville looks to raise $30,000 and volunteer 100 hours into the community garden project
While only a handful of people took part in last year's more frivolous fun, this year there is expected to be better turnout as it enters its second year.
"During planning for this year, we asked the question “how do we get more participation at the event?” And that’s how we came up with the idea of a partnership. We in turn have the opportunity to hold an event for the community, and the community is able to participate in an event that benefits a good cause," Bailey said. "We expect a larger turnout this year because Leadership Statesville Class of 2022, Greater Statesville Chamber, and the Boys and Girls Club have also been promoting the event."
"We think that Statesville is a small, close-knit community that enjoys any opportunity to give back and support fellow citizens."
Making a splash
Want to take part in this year's event? You can begin by preregistering through a link on the Recreation and Parks web page at statesvillenc.net, with a free event T-shirt for the first 50 to register online. The cost is $25, with all proceeds going to the Leadership Statesville community garden project.
The event takes place at the Statesville Leisure Pool on Saturday, with check-in and registration starting at 1 p.m. The jump itself starts at 2 p.m.
You don't have to just wear your swimwear, either. Costumes and clothes are allowed, as long as they don't have rivets, metal buckles, or anything that could damage the water slide. And don't forget to bring a towel and change of clothes so you can dry off and change in the locker rooms on-site.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL