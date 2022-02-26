Goosebump Jump raises money for Boys and Girls Club community garden

Cold and soaking wet in frigid waters isn’t how most people would want to spend a February afternoon, much less an experience one would pay for.

But several people decided it was worth it since it was for a good cause on Saturday as it helped raise money for a community garden at the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont in Statesville.

“Very, very cold. It was freezing,” Eva Waugh said after hitting the water, which was in the 40s.

Lifeguards and the Statesville Fire Department were on hand just in case anyone got a bit too cold, but there were just smiles as participants dried off and warmed up after taking the plunge.

Waugh said she was glad to take a splash in the cold water as it was to help raise money for the community garden project led by the Leadership Statesville Class of 2022. The community garden at the Boys and Girls Club is set to help the boys and girls there learn about gardening as well as other skills as they go about cultivating and harvesting the produce, as well as preparing it for meals and selling it.