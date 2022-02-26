Goosebump Jump raises money for Boys and Girls Club community garden

Cold and soaking wet in frigid waters isn’t how most people would want to spend a February afternoon, much less an experience one would pay for.
But several people decided it was worth it since it was for a good cause on Saturday as it helped raise money for a community garden at the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont in Statesville.
“Very, very cold. It was freezing,” Eva Waugh said after hitting the water, which was in the 40s.
Lifeguards and the Statesville Fire Department were on hand just in case anyone got a bit too cold, but there were just smiles as participants dried off and warmed up after taking the plunge.
Waugh said she was glad to take a splash in the cold water as it was to help raise money for the community garden project led by the Leadership Statesville Class of 2022. The community garden at the Boys and Girls Club is set to help the boys and girls there learn about gardening as well as other skills as they go about cultivating and harvesting the produce, as well as preparing it for meals and selling it.
“It was awesome. We definitely appreciate the work that they did, it was work today to get in this cold water,” Nakayla Griffin said. She is the director of operations at the Boys & Girls Club. “The cause of revitalizing the garden is going to help the children, so whatever it takes. And they did what it takes, so we’re very thankful for that.”
The Goosebump Jump took place last year as a more social event, but Kali Bailey, program director with Statesville Recreation and Parks, said now and in the future, the goal will be to raise money for a local nonprofit, community group or other local organization each year.
