Good News Club hosts Christmas Party at Boys & Girls Club

It was a day of fun, candy and other goodies, as well as the reason for the season as CEF Western Piedmont Good News Club celebrated at the Boys & Girls Club recently.

“We are excited to have this opportunity to share with the children the good news of Jesus’ birth and the great gift he gives us through his life, death and resurrection,” Good News Club Director Lois Pemberton said.

Pemberton said 22 volunteers were on hand as 100 children and 55 parents enjoyed playing Christmas-themed games and making Christmas crafts before an interactive Bible lesson with gospel illusions that taught about the birth of Jesus and the love of God.

Good News Clubs are a ministry of Child Evangelism Fellowship in which trained teachers offer a weekly Bible club to children who have parental permission to participate.

The local CEF Western Piedmont chapter assists area churches in establishing after-school Good Clubs in local schools, community centers and other venues. Each week an exciting Bible lesson using colorful materials is presented. This action-packed time also includes songs, a scripture memory verse, a missions story and review games or other activities focused on the lesson’s theme.

Pemberton said they will offer a weekly Good News Club at the Boys & Girls Club starting in January.

“Child Evangelism Fellowship, Western Piedmont is excited to begin this partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont. We look forward to working together to offer more opportunities for the children in our community who need the support, mentorship and guidance from understanding members of our community,” Pemberton said.

For more information, call 704-871-2424 or visit the website at www.cefwesternpiedmont.com.