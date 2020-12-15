Goins awarded prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine

Goins said that he was still thinking “what is going on?” and then Marion shared that “Ben’s nomination highlighted his work on many boards and charities, his relationship building between local businesses and support of new businesses in the area.”

“This was a shock of my life,' said Goins, upon receiving the prestigious award. 'I never dreamed of and never thought of anything like that.”

He said that he never dreamed of anything so amazing like this happening with all the individuals writing letters to the governor. Goins said that he wanted to be able to thank them all.

With heartfelt thanks and with emotion, Goins said that he “was humbled, really humbled. Every time I think about it, I get emotional.”

It was a team of individuals who worked together to make the application process happen and write letters of recommendation to Gov. Roy Cooper to honor, as Sylvia Spury, executive vice president /COO of the Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce, said “a very deserving recipient.”