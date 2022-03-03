Going to the dogs: American Renaissance students learning skills through partnerships

American Renaissance Middle School students are learning more about animals and, at the same, helping out through partnerships with Iredell County Animal Services and Highland Canine Services.
When American Renaissance alumna Dara St. John reached out to her alma mater for help writing bios for dogs and cats awaiting adoption, eighth-grade English teacher Tracy Turner was ready to use the opportunity for her students to connect to the community.
St. John is now with Iredell County Animal Services.
“The shelter has very little time to spend doing these write-ups.” Turner said. “Dara sends me pictures and information on each animal, and I give the information to interested students.”
The students enjoy creating detailed bios to help the animals find homes. Time is of the essence, so the turnaround for these bios is the next day.
The help doesn’t stop there.
Not long after the bios started, Savanna Wilkins, a sixth- through eighth-grade art teacher, was contacted to have students draw portraits of the dogs or cats to help advertise them on the animal services website. The art is donated to the shelter for it to display, to send a copy home with the adopted pet or both.
“I was thrilled to give my students this opportunity to give back to the community artistically and to show them how you can use art to benefit others,” Wilkins said. “It’s amazing to see my students so invested in art knowing that they won’t receive a grade for it. They are being so creative; some are even giving the pets a biographical write up and personality traits.”
In conjunction with this partnership, the eighth graders have chosen to begin a collection of needed items for the shelter.
Highland Canine
Located in Harmony, Highland Canine is a school for service dog trainers. It prides itself on providing real world experience for the trainers and reliable and affordable service dogs for autism assistance, mobility, seizures, hearing and more.
“Before the dogs at Highland Canine can provide autism assistance for children, they need to be socialized,” Carlos Hernandez, Service Dog Division trainer, said. “The opportunity to partner with schools like American Renaissance is a great way to do this.”
Dana Dandurand, American Renaissance’s exceptional children’s teacher, learned of the opportunity and reached out to set up visits from four to five dogs who are in training as service animals.
Exceptional children and students with a loss in their family will have monthly time with the dogs. Other students can exchange tickets they earned for following American Renaissance’s core values for an opportunity to spend time with the pups. Teachers can recommend a student who might need additional attention to participate.
“Our students are spending time reading to the dogs as well as learning about the dogs and snuggling with them,” Dandurand said. “I see kids that are super shy come to life with this experience. Their eyes light up.”
Hernandez, along with student trainers and a rotation of dogs, will be coming to American Renaissance every other week for an hour.