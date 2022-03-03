Going to the dogs: American Renaissance students learning skills through partnerships

American Renaissance Middle School students are learning more about animals and, at the same, helping out through partnerships with Iredell County Animal Services and Highland Canine Services.

When American Renaissance alumna Dara St. John reached out to her alma mater for help writing bios for dogs and cats awaiting adoption, eighth-grade English teacher Tracy Turner was ready to use the opportunity for her students to connect to the community.

St. John is now with Iredell County Animal Services.

“The shelter has very little time to spend doing these write-ups.” Turner said. “Dara sends me pictures and information on each animal, and I give the information to interested students.”

The students enjoy creating detailed bios to help the animals find homes. Time is of the essence, so the turnaround for these bios is the next day.

The help doesn’t stop there.