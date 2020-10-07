Going Ghost Hunting

October has always been my favorite month of the year.

The weather changes, football is in full swing, and the paranormal takes center stage for the 31 days leading up to Halloween night.

I’ve always been interested in ghost stories, even when they scared me as a kid. I, like many other elementary school kids, read "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" by Alvin Schwartz (all three installments), "Ghosts of the Carolina Coasts" by Terrance Zepke and many others. I searched for hours for stories surrounding the mysteries of the Devil’s Tramping Grounds outside Siler City and the Brown Mountain Lights of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

I craved stories on the supernatural.

However, in recent months, I realized that I knew very little about what paranormal stories could lurk in my own personal “tramping grounds” of Iredell County.

I moved to this area before the turn of the millennium -- I grew up here, and yet, I hadn’t heard so much as an unexplained footstep or disembodied voice of a story regarding a haunted location in Mooresville, Statesville, Troutman, Harmony, you name it…