 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Goforth Foundation Scholarships awarded to seven local students
0 Comments
alert top story

Goforth Foundation Scholarships awarded to seven local students

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
goforth.jpg

Six of the local students awarded the Goforth Foundation Scholarship are, from left, Trevor Brian York, Lucas Sloan, Courtney Reavis, Caitlynn Fox, Allison Cook and Caitlin Cook. Not pictured is Ashley Fox.

 Photo used with permission

Seven local students were recently awarded monies to continue their education through the Goforth Foundation Scholarship. The scholarship was established through Dwight J. and Ethel P. Goforth to benefit students who are involved in church and community service. Since its inception in 2012, more than $130,000 in scholarships have been awarded.

The fund, through Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, recently awarded scholarships for the 2021-22 school year. The students were presented $2,000, which is renewable for four years.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The recipients are:

Trevor Brian York, Mitchell Community College; Lucas Sloan, Wilkes Community College; Courtney Reavis, Catawba College; Caitlynn Fox, Lenoir-Rhyne University; Allison Cook, Wilkes Community College; Caitlin Cook, Appalachian State University; and Ashley Fox, Mitchell Community College.

Coordinating the scholarship committee are Debbie Goforth-Trayler and Sue Hedrick.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America is running out of lifeguards

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert