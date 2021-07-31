Goforth Foundation Scholarships awarded to seven local students

Seven local students were recently awarded monies to continue their education through the Goforth Foundation Scholarship. The scholarship was established through Dwight J. and Ethel P. Goforth to benefit students who are involved in church and community service. Since its inception in 2012, more than $130,000 in scholarships have been awarded.
The fund, through Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, recently awarded scholarships for the 2021-22 school year. The students were presented $2,000, which is renewable for four years.
The recipients are:
Trevor Brian York, Mitchell Community College; Lucas Sloan, Wilkes Community College; Courtney Reavis, Catawba College; Caitlynn Fox, Lenoir-Rhyne University; Allison Cook, Wilkes Community College; Caitlin Cook, Appalachian State University; and Ashley Fox, Mitchell Community College.
Coordinating the scholarship committee are Debbie Goforth-Trayler and Sue Hedrick.