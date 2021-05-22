Goforth family tees off against cancer at Amber Davis Drive for a Cure

As Palmer Goforth tees off at Twin Oaks Golf Course on Saturday, you wouldn’t think he had been fighting cancer earlier this year.

For the 7-year-old’s parents, they said it was a humbling experience to find themselves on the benefitting end of the Amber Davis Drive for a Cure after their son’s surprise diagnosis.

“It’s an honor to be chosen and to think they thought enough of our family to honor him,” Parley Goforth said.

Brittany Goforth said many of those golfing had been supporters of Amber Davis when the tournament first began, which added to their emotions as the family themselves had been volunteers in previous years. Now with Palmer’s Stage III Burkitt’s lymphoma, it was a different experience as they were the ones being supported.

“Amber was my friend and we loved Dan (Scott, Amber’s father) too. To be the recipient, it’s hard to accept. You don’t really fully absorb that your kid went through this, that it happened to your family, that you’re still in it. It makes it real,” Brittany Goforth said.

But thankfully as evidenced by Palmer’s energy on the golf course, he is in remission now and has a ‘good’ prognosis going forward after chemotherapy treatments.