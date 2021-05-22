Goforth family tees off against cancer at Amber Davis Drive for a Cure

As Palmer Goforth tees off at Twin Oaks Golf Course on Saturday, you wouldn’t think he had been fighting cancer earlier this year.
For the 7-year-old’s parents, they said it was a humbling experience to find themselves on the benefitting end of the Amber Davis Drive for a Cure after their son’s surprise diagnosis.
“It’s an honor to be chosen and to think they thought enough of our family to honor him,” Parley Goforth said.
Brittany Goforth said many of those golfing had been supporters of Amber Davis when the tournament first began, which added to their emotions as the family themselves had been volunteers in previous years. Now with Palmer’s Stage III Burkitt’s lymphoma, it was a different experience as they were the ones being supported.
“Amber was my friend and we loved Dan (Scott, Amber’s father) too. To be the recipient, it’s hard to accept. You don’t really fully absorb that your kid went through this, that it happened to your family, that you’re still in it. It makes it real,” Brittany Goforth said.
But thankfully as evidenced by Palmer’s energy on the golf course, he is in remission now and has a ‘good’ prognosis going forward after chemotherapy treatments.
“Kids are tough, man. If it wasn’t for his bald head you wouldn’t know he had cancer,” Brittany Goforth said.
“He kicked its butt,” Parley Goforth said.
Honoring Amber and Dan
The 2020 tournament was called off due to COVID-19 and with the state’s restrictions on public gatherings, this year’s tournament wasn’t guaranteed until a few months ago. In addition to that, the timing of this year’s tournament came after the death of Scott earlier this year, but not before he made it his mission to organize this edition of the golf outing.
The tournament began as a way to provide financial support to those dealing with cancer and to serve as a legacy for Amber Davis, who died in 2015. Scott found himself fighting cancer but quickly put his time and energy into promoting the golf tournament, saying “God put in on my heart.”
Even with Scott’s diagnosis and passing, the family pressed on in the tournament’s organization despite their own grief and struggles.
“It’s been a whirlwind of emotions and whirlwind of planning. My father-in-law wanted to put it on one more time for a local family here, and one that’s close for all of us,” Derek Davis said. He is Scott’s son-in-law. “It took a quicker turn than anyone could have imagined, doctors included.”
While the family mourned, and some of their friends suggested canceling it for the year, that was never an option according to Adrianne Blackwelder, Scott’s daughter.