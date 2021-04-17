'GOD PUT IT ON MY HEART': Dan Scott determined to continue daughter's legacy

Nearly five months after his diagnosis, she said, Palmer is in the post-treatment phase. He’s undergone chemotherapy and his prognosis is good. “If it wasn’t for his bald head you wouldn’t know he had cancer,” she said.

The first couple of months were heart-wrenching, Goforth said. “He was in the hospital more than he was home,” she said.

Being chosen to receive proceeds from a tournament named for and held in honor of one of her best friends is special.

Scott said there was no debating about who should be the beneficiary of the Amber Davis Drive for a Cure when he learned of Palmer’s diagnosis.

But putting together this year’s tournament was challenging. The 2020 tournament was called off due to COVID-19.

With issues related to COVID, he said, a tournament this year was not a given.

But lifting of some restrictions meant planning could resume, but with little time to do so. “We got started very, very late,” he said.

Despite the late planning, the chance to help Goforth and her family, which also includes 9-year-old Cameron, is bringing out golfers. As of this week, there are 20 teams signed up, and Scott is confident more will come on board.