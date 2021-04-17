'GOD PUT IT ON MY HEART': Dan Scott determined to continue daughter's legacy

Dan Scott doesn’t have much time left but he’s determined to use what time he has to continue his daughter’s legacy and to help a 7-year-old boy who is fighting cancer.
Scott, who lost his daughter, Amber Davis, to cancer in 2015, is now fighting his own battle with terminal cancer.
“I’ve got from five to nine weeks of life left,” he said.
Scott said he realized something was wrong a few weeks ago. A master swimmer, he was accustomed to swimming 30 laps a day. However, one day, he got into the pool and managed to make it about a lap-and-a-half and had to stop. “I couldn’t catch my breath,” he said.
He rested a few minutes and tried again, with the same results.
Scott said he went to the doctor and underwent a series of tests. After his last test, he was away from his phone for a couple of hours. He checked his phone and found he had five calls in those two hours. The news was not good. “I have 17 tumors in my brain,” he said. There are also tumors in his lungs and throughout other organs.
Faced with chemotherapy and radiation, Scott decided he didn’t want to spend the last few months of his life sick and bedridden with little chance of recovery.
“I wanted quality of life,” he said.
So he made the decision to put the energy and time he has left to promote and make sure the Amber Davis Drive for a Cure is a success. The golf tournament was founded after Davis, a 27-year-old mother of three, died in July 2015 from cervical cancer.
“God put it on my heart,” he said.
The tournament began as a way to provide financial support to those dealing with cancer and to serve as a legacy for Davis.
This year’s tournament, scheduled for May 22 at Twin Oaks Golf Course, is special to Scott because of the remembrance of his daughter and his own diagnosis, but also because of the beneficiary of the event.
Palmer Goforth, 7, is the son of one of Amber’s closest friends, Brittany Goforth.
“We met in high school,” Goforth said. Their friendship continued into adulthood, with their future husbands also becoming fast friends.
When Davis died, Goforth was one of her many friends who was involved in the formation of the golf tournament and volunteered at every one.
This year, however, will be different for Goforth because her son is now fighting cancer.
In December, she said, they thought Palmer had appendicitis. Instead, they discovered Palmer had cancer.
Nearly five months after his diagnosis, she said, Palmer is in the post-treatment phase. He’s undergone chemotherapy and his prognosis is good. “If it wasn’t for his bald head you wouldn’t know he had cancer,” she said.
The first couple of months were heart-wrenching, Goforth said. “He was in the hospital more than he was home,” she said.
Being chosen to receive proceeds from a tournament named for and held in honor of one of her best friends is special.
Scott said there was no debating about who should be the beneficiary of the Amber Davis Drive for a Cure when he learned of Palmer’s diagnosis.
But putting together this year’s tournament was challenging. The 2020 tournament was called off due to COVID-19.
With issues related to COVID, he said, a tournament this year was not a given.
But lifting of some restrictions meant planning could resume, but with little time to do so. “We got started very, very late,” he said.
Despite the late planning, the chance to help Goforth and her family, which also includes 9-year-old Cameron, is bringing out golfers. As of this week, there are 20 teams signed up, and Scott is confident more will come on board.
The cost to play is $75 per person or $300 a team. An 8 a.m. shotgun start is planned and an awards banquet and dinner will occur after a 1 p.m. finish. The deadline for entry is May 15.
Sponsorships are also still being accepted. For sponsorship information or to register visit www.amberdavisdriveforacure.com.
Scott said facing his own mortality is difficult, but his Christian faith and this tournament, give him the impetus to continue the struggle. “This allows me to put one foot in front of the other every day” he said.
The silver lining in his diagnosis, he said, is Amber. “I’m going home to see Amber,” he said.
And, he said, seeing folks come out to support the tournament and Palmer is something he’s looking forward to.
“I know we are making a difference in people’s lives,” he said.