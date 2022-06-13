Giving back to the community: Bob Thompson, Victory Air give Special Olympics athletes a ride home

As they stepped off the plane Sunday, some 20 local Special Olympics of North Carolina were greeted by Bob Thompson, president of Victory Air, and a small crowd of parents and family members holding signs and foam fingers.

“We’re home,” one of the athletes announced as he stepped onto the ground at Statesville Regional Airport on Sunday evening.

Thompson donated the use of the plane and the flight crew to allow the athletes from this area to be welcomed back much closer to home and as well as giving Special Olympics a financial break from having to book them on a commercial flight.

“It’s about giving back to the community,” Thompson said as he and the family members waited in the Victory Air terminal.

Victory Air, a private carrier, operates out of the Statesville Regional Airport, providing flight services to a variety of NASCAR teams.

Thompson said the opportunity to transport the SONC athletes arose from a fundraiser at the airport three years ago. He said the plane pull, for Special Olympics, resulted in a relationship with the organization.

Susan Doggett, vice president of development for SONC, said the contingent of 75 athletes was larger than usual and resulted in the need to book a commercial flight out of Raleigh for the 20 athletes to go to Orlando.

Textron Aviation, she said, provide a private plane to get some of the athletes to Orlando but wasn’t able to accommodate the entire group. A commercial flight was used to get the remainder of the athletes to Orlando, she said.

Looking to try to save money for the return flight, she remembered Thompson and his donation of an aircraft for the plane pull. “It’s costly to pay for a commercial flight,” she said.

So Doggett reached out to Thompson to see if he could help get the group back to North Carolina.

His answer was ‘of course’.

It did take a little bit of logistics to coordinate sending a plane to Orlando and back Sunday, Thompson said.

Most of the fleet was in California due to the NASCAR race in Sonoma on Sunday. But fortunately, the truck series wrapped up Saturday and most of the drivers and crews returned, freeing up one of the planes, he said. “That’s the only reason I had a plane available,” he said.

That was something the athletes and their families were grateful for.

Crystal Carlton was one of those parents waiting at the airport Sunday. Her 19-year-old son Keshaun Tillman, completed in the games and was coming home Sunday with a gold medal in tow.

She said Keshaun has been competing in the Special Olympics for 13 years and was one of a contingent of North Carolina participants taking part in the USA Games in Orlando.

“It’s an amazing organization,” she said.

The games started June 4 and the athletes all flew to Orlando from Raleigh Durham International Airport.

But thanks to Thompson and Victory Air, the families did not have to travel to Raleigh to celebrate with their children upon their return from the games.

She said she was grateful for Thompson and Victory Air for bringing her son back home. She said Keshaun was happy to be flying back on a private aircraft. “He said that’s the only way he wants to fly now,” she said with a laugh.

“It was pretty good,” Keshaun said as he showed the gold medal he won at the USA Games.

Another family member took a moment to express his appreciation to Thompson. “Thank you for taking care of our kids,” he said.

For Thompson, that and the smiles he saw on the faces of the athletes as they departed the plane Sunday was worth more than money.

“We just want to give back to the community. That’s all it is,” he said.