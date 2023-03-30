Benny Wilhelm freely admits he’s not used to being the one to get help.

“It is better to give than to receive,” he said.

But the men and women of American Legion Post 65 wanted to help a man who has for years been the one to help veterans get their benefits or to lend an ear to those just needing someone to understand their struggles.

On Saturday, the post is hosting a fundraiser to assist Wilhelm and his family as he fights a battle that began more than five decades ago when he was exposed to Agent Orange during his service in Vietnam.

Giving Back to Benny will take place at the post, 2446 Salisbury Highway, from noon to 6 p.m.

The event will include a poor man’s supper of pinto beans, coleslaw, cornbread, dessert, tea and coffee. Donations will be accepted. The Nostalgia band will perform and there will be door prizes and a 50/50 raffle.

Diagnosed with liver cancer in 2015, Wilhelm beat the disease one time, going into remission for several years. But his cancer is back and he’s now in Hospice care.

Iredell County Commissioner Brad Stroud Sr., who is the retired veteran’s service officer for the county, said Wilhelm’s dedication and overall goodness is something we should all strive for. “Benny Wilhelm lives his life through action and deeds, not through words,” he said.

Becoming so involved in veterans’ issues is not something Wilhelm dreamed of when he returned home from Vietnam in 1970. The Vietnam War was divisive in this country, and Wilhelm, like many other veterans returning, was told not to wear his uniform when he landed in Oakland, Calif.

And for years, he put his experiences in Vietnam behind him. He was busy reestablishing his life as a civilian. He and his wife Linda bought a house and set about raising their two daughters.

When his father died Wilhelm decided it was time to talk about and take pride in being a Vietnam War veteran. He watched as local veterans, many from World War II, provided the military honors for his father. After that, he said, he told Linda he was going to join the American Legion and get involved.

Getting involved is an understatement where Wilhelm is concerned. He’s been a commander at the American Legion Post 65 and held nearly every office in the organization. Over the years, Wilhelm was the face of the post and he was also the go-to person for veterans seeking help with obtaining benefits. Some of those benefits Wilhelm helped them navigate were ones they didn’t even realize were available.

Wilhelm became an expert on Agent Orange and assisting his fellow veterans in getting the benefits to address health issues attributed to the defoliate that was used in the jungles of Vietnam.

Wilhelm has also been a steady presence for veterans seeking to deal with the demons of war.

Stroud, who said he’s known Wilhelm for more than 20 years, described him with just a few words. “Benny is a great guy,” he said. He remembered one instance when several local veterans came together to help replace a roof for one of their own. “Benny was out there helping put on that roof,” he said.

Chuck Harris, commander of American Legion Post 65, said it’s only fitting that the post and its auxiliary, of which Linda served as president, gives back to a man who has given so much to others, without expecting anything in return.

And the community at large has also pitched in to help make the benefit a success. Linda said people have been dropping off all types of items for the door prizes.

Nostalgia Band is made up of friends of Wilhelm’s, people he described as good Christian men.

Wilhelm, once he learned of the planned fundraiser, suggested the idea of a poor man’s supper.

Although he is frail from his latest battle with liver cancer, Wilhelm is planning to attend at least a portion of the fundraiser “It is heartwarming,” he said.

For Harris it’s a small thing for a man who has spent most of his life, helping others.

Stroud agreed. “Benny is one of the first people to volunteer to help out,” he said.

And now the community has the opportunity to help by taking part in Giving Back to Benny.

If you cannot attend the fundraiser Saturday, donations can be sent to American Legion Post 65, 2446 Salisbury Highway, Statesville NC 28677.