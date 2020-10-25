GIVING BACK: Shah family holds blood drive to honor their mother

When Manju Shah was in Iredell Memorial Hospital earlier this year, she needed blood as she dealt with the COVID-19 virus.

The disease ultimately claimed the 82-year-old woman’s life, but her family wanted to remember her as the giving woman she was and to repay the life-saving efforts that went on at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

“We thought a bloodmobile would be wonderful because my mom needed a lot of blood and she was the beneficiary from the hospital,” her son, Nimesh Shah said Sunday as he donated blood in her honor.

Shah, who came to the United States from India and moved to Statesville with her family in 1981, died in July but Sunday her legacy was remembered as her children sponsored a blood drive in her honor at the Ramada Inn on Garner Bagnal Boulevard.

Her son said the family believed the drive was a way to honor their mother and to provide blood products for others through the American Red Cross.

“She was a giving person,” Nimesh said. “This is a way to pay it forward.”

He said his mother always believed in giving back to the community, particularly since this community was so welcoming and offered love and support to his parents and family.