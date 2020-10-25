GIVING BACK: Shah family holds blood drive to honor their mother

When Manju Shah was in Iredell Memorial Hospital earlier this year, she needed blood as she dealt with the COVID-19 virus.
The disease ultimately claimed the 82-year-old woman’s life, but her family wanted to remember her as the giving woman she was and to repay the life-saving efforts that went on at Iredell Memorial Hospital.
“We thought a bloodmobile would be wonderful because my mom needed a lot of blood and she was the beneficiary from the hospital,” her son, Nimesh Shah said Sunday as he donated blood in her honor.
Shah, who came to the United States from India and moved to Statesville with her family in 1981, died in July but Sunday her legacy was remembered as her children sponsored a blood drive in her honor at the Ramada Inn on Garner Bagnal Boulevard.
Her son said the family believed the drive was a way to honor their mother and to provide blood products for others through the American Red Cross.
“She was a giving person,” Nimesh said. “This is a way to pay it forward.”
He said his mother always believed in giving back to the community, particularly since this community was so welcoming and offered love and support to his parents and family.
His sister, Neha Parikh, said the blood drive was the perfect way to honor their mother. “We’re trying to help others,” she said as she manned the check-in table. A large photo of her mother was placed on the table as a reminder of a woman who believed in giving back.
Many of those who came out to donate blood did so by scheduling an appointment. As of 1 p.m., with an hour to go into the blood drive, one appointment was left.
Parikh and Shah both said they were pleased with the turnout for the blood drive and know their mother would be proud to see people helping save others’ lives.
“She would be so happy,” Shah said.
The American Red Cross encourages people to give blood and takes precautions concerning COVID-19. There are several upcoming blood drives in the area and anyone interested is encouraged to schedule an appointment. The following blood drives are scheduled:
Statesville area
Wednesday – First Baptist Church, 815 Davie Ave., 1-5:30 p.m.
Thursday – American Legion Post 65, 2446 Salisbury Road, 1-5:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 – Monticello United Methodist Church, 308 Island Ford Road, 3-7:30 p.m.
Nov. 6 – WAME Radio, 101 S. Center St., 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Mooresville area
Monday and Nov. 6: Broad Street United Methodist Church 355 S. Broad St. noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Nov. 6.
Tuesday – Good Soul Yoga, 236 Raceway Drive, 2-6:30 p.m. and Rocky Mount United Methodist Church, 3-7:30 p.m.
Nov. 3 – Victory Lanes Entertainment and Events Center, 125 Morlake Drive, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Nov. 5 – Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Highway, 2-6:30 p.m.
To schedule an appointment visit www.redcross.org.
