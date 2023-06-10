From guest speakers to student speakers, there was celebration in the speeches delivered Saturday at South Iredell High School, but also invitations for graduates to give themselves grace as they go forward into the world.

Guest speaker Emma Schieck, a 2019 graduate and Paralympian gold medalist, said even as now a college graduate she can assure the current students that people of any age rarely have their lives in order.

“They may tell you that they do, some people may even do a really great job at acting like they do. But I promise, they don't. I have accomplished a lot in my four years since leaving South Iredell, and I am incredibly proud of that, but South Iredell, does someone who sets their alarm for 12 hours too late sound like someone who has their life together?” Schieck said. “I am telling you this now because I need you to know that it is OK. I mean it. You can fail big and fail small and still do amazing things. In fact, I would argue that you have to fail to do amazing things, but that is a conversation for another time. Cutting yourself some slack does not mean that you are a slacker. Give yourself some grace — you have made it this far after all. Do your best and expect to mess up every now and then.”

The grace continued to be extended as student body vice president Ela Peck reminded her classmates that their paths are their own and to not get caught up in comparing themselves to others.

“What I want to leave with you all is this: don't get caught up in the lives of others. Though it is easy to fall into the trap of second-guessing yourself, focus on your own accomplishments rather than your shortcomings. Every person in this stadium is talented in their own unique way,” Peck said.

Senior class president Shaiyan St. Brice reminded her classmates that despite those moments of insecurity, they should cherish their memories of South Iredell and celebrate their accomplishments together with both their classmates and friends and family.

“Now, as we look back at all of our high school experiences and relationships, we are left with a multitude of memories. We conquered high school and are proudly able to walk across this stage. We owe much of our success to the teachers we've formed close connections with, who will be greatly missed by all of us,” St. Brice said. “And especially, our friends and family! I can happily look into the crowd and see hundreds of faces that I can call my friends, whether we are close or I may only smile at you in the hallway. You have been a valuable part of my high school journey, and I couldn't have made it without you.”