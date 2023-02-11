The need for blood donations is never-ending and this month there are several opportunities to give the gift of life.

Chestnut Grove Community Center will host a blood drive on Feb. 20 from 2-6:30 p.m. The center is at 223 Chestnut Grove Road.

According to the Red Cross, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. The blood donations are used for trauma victims, transplant recipients and those being treated for cancer and sickle cell disease.

All who come to the drive will receive a $10 Amazon gift card by email, courtesy of Amazon Plus. Those who attend the drive will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Florida. The trip includes round-trip airfare, a three-night stay at the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach and a $100 voucher for the resort’s Ocean Hai restaurant as well as a $750 gift card for expenses. For details visit rcblood.org/heart.

Other blood drives in the area this month include:

Feb. 13 — Beulah Baptist Church, 1851 Old Mountain Road, 3-7:30 p.m.

Feb.15 — Career Academy and Technical School, 350 Old Murdock Road, Troutman, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Feb. 22 — First Baptist Church,815 Davie Ave., 1-5:30 p.m.

Feb. 24 — Cool Springs Ruritan Club, 1414Old Mocksville Road, 2:30-7 p.m.

Who can donate?

• Donation frequency: Every 56 days, up to 6 times a year

• You must be in good health and feeling well

• You must be at least 16 years old in most states

• You must weigh at least 110 pounds

To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.