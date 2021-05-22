Girls on the Run teammates work on thank you notes for the volunteers who help the community at FeedNC. Each season, Girls on the Run teams choose a community service project. This season, the girls assembled bags with tie-dyed face masks, hand sanitizer, snacks and notes to recognize FeedNC volunteers who provide essential services to the community. The bags were delivered to FeedNC. Girls on the Run is a nonprofit girls empowerment program.
Girls on the Run provides supplies to FeedNC
- Special to the Tribune
-
-
- 0
