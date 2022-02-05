Girl Scouts offer old favorites, new flavors of cookies

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is in the heart of cookie season and offering its popular cookies, including the new Adventurefuls cookie, an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

The Adventureful is available now throughout western and central North Carolina, along with other favorite varieties like Thin Mints, Caramel deLites and Peanut Butter Patties.

To find Adventurefuls and all the other Girl Scout cookies near you, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org and enter your zip code to see upcoming cookie booths in your area.

The public can also purchase Girl Scout cookies online and have them shipped by visiting this link: https://www.girlscoutsp2p.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html. All proceeds from these online sales support local Community Troop programs.

And new this this year, DoorDash has partnered with Girl Scouts to deliver cookies right where you are. Visit the DoorDash website to see if cookies are available in your local area.

Cookie buyers can also support the yearly service project Operation Sweet Treat, which ships cookies to U.S. military men and women, by donating boxes while purchasing either online or in person.

For additional questions about purchasing cookies or the Girl Scout Cookie Program, call 800-672-2148 or email info@girlscoutsp2p.org.