Girl Scouts kick off 2022 cookie program with new addition

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is kicking off the 2022 Girl Scout cookie season this month in western and central North Carolina. Consumers can support local Girl Scout entrepreneurs by purchasing their favorite cookies now.
This year, Girl Scouts are selling the new Adventurefuls cookie, an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. Adventurefuls joins the whole lineup of iconic Girl Scout cookies including favorites like Thin Mints, Caramel deLites and Peanut Butter Patties.
Like last year, Girl Scouts are again selling cookies in creative, socially distant and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe. Many Girl Scouts will run outdoor cookie booths that follow local, state and CDC guidelines, as well as sell online, to get everyone’s favorite cookies to them. Customers can also purchase cookies and donate them to Operation Sweet Treat, a service project that sends cookies to U.S. military men and women here and overseas.
Every Girl Scout cookie purchase fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions and taking action on issues they care about. Whether they’re using their STEM skills to solve a problem, having a courageous and exciting outdoor experience or organizing a community service project, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves and the world.
Through the Girl Scout cookie program girls get a taste of being entrepreneurs and learn important online and offline business skills that set them up for success in life.
To purchase Girl Scout Cookies this season:
• If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how you can purchase cookies from her.
• If you don’t know a Girl Scout, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org, text COOKIES to 59618 or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices to find socially distant or contact-free cookie booths in your area.
• Customers can also purchase cookies online while supporting local Girl Scout troops. Visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html for details. Cookies can be delivered right to your door.
• Starting Jan. 22, Girl Scouts and DoorDash are partnering together this year to bring Girl Scout cookies to you. Visit the DoorDash website to see if cookies are available in your area.
For additional questions about purchasing cookies or the Girl Scout Cookie Program, call 800-672-2148 or email info@girlscoutsp2p.org.