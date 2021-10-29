Gibson Farms Market set to host fall festival

Gibson Farms Market opened its doors a month ago to shoppers looking for local meat and produce, but on Saturday they’re opening their doors to candy and fun-seeking families as well.

The market, at 165 Jennings Road, will host a fall festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with candy given out by the North Iredell FFA, a bouncy house and slide and other fun and games. The Bae Burger food truck is set to stop by from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of the day’s festivities.

“(Bae’s) is one of the best burgers I’ve had, and I’m not just saying that because they use our beef,” Jimmy Gibson, owner of Gibson Farms, said.

But that relationship, knowing where your food comes from, is one reason Gibson said he felt like their business is doing well.

“I think in the last year and a half, people have wanted to know a lot more about where their food comes from. Being able to put a face with a farmer, that’s been more important to people lately,” Gibson said.

Along with the beef his farm raises, Gibson said milk from local farmers will be there to sample, along with cookies make locally.