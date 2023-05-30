Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The General Federation of Woman’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club recently presented a portion of the proceeds from the annual geranium sale to ICM (Iredell Christian Ministries).

ICM Executive Director Joy Morrison said that a monetary donation goes further to stocking the shelves at ICM. Every dollar equals to five pounds of food and that the club’s donation of $500 would be equivalent of 2,500 pounds of food.

The Statesville Woman’s Club will hold its next meeting on Thursday at the historic clubhouse at 515 W. End Ave. This will be the last meeting before summer break and will be a fiscal year-end meeting and installation of officers. There will be a time of fellowship and refreshments at 11:30 a.m., and the meeting will start at noon.

For club information or about renting the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club’s Clubhouse for your meeting or event, inquiries may be emailed to the club at Statesvillewomansclub@gmail.com or by calling 704-761-8208. The club website is www.statesvillewomansclub.org. For details on joining the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club, contact Membership Chair Stephanie Gill at 704-657-5008.