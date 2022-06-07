GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club presented end-of-year review

The General Federation of Women’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club recently held its June meeting and end-of-year review at the historic clubhouse.

During the meeting, President Dana White presented a brief statement about the club’s year-end report that recapped the club projects participated in the community, national and international causes. She shared how her theme “Step Up, Reach Out and Empower the World” has come full circle, with the addition of seven new members and was able to donate $5,000 to other local causes.

She challenged members on the reason why they become a part of the club and if those reasons have changed since. She shared that she joined because wanted to volunteer and that the club has given her so much. Then she reiterated her theme that to keep the club and clubhouse going, the club will continue to need not only club members but also community support to build on its success.

Past Club President Fran Baker presented the club’s 2022-23 yearbook that was dedicated in honor of Dedie Dooley.

“This dedicated ‘Steward of the Keys’ has, for many years, loved and protected our oldest member, keeping her well-supplied, ... dealing with balky mechanical systems, ... overseeing a new walkway to her gracious front doors. She has cared for the needs of our ‘Grand Old Lady,’ patiently, efficiently, ... thoughtfully,” Baker said.

After the presentation, club members received their copies of the yearbook.

Although the club will take a summer break, the members will be collecting “move-in essentials” for My Sister’s House and classroom essentials for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Piedmont — Statesville. The next club meeting will be Sept. 1 at the historic clubhouse at 515 West End Ave. There will be a time of fellowship and refreshments at 11:30 a.m., and the meeting will start at noon.

For information about the club or renting its clubhouse for a meeting or event, email statesvillewomansclub@gmail.com or call 704-761-8208.

For details on joining the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club, call Membership Chair Stephanie Gill at 704-657-5008.