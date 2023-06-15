The General Federation of Women’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club installed 2023-2025 officers at the recent June meeting.

Special guests were welcomed and recognized. Past presidents in attendance, Joanna Gaither, Sandra Ball Poole and Jennifer Griffith, were acknowledged. Past presidents unable to attend were Fran Baker, Janet Hall, Linda Lavinder and Pat Smith.

Club President Dana White presented membership recognition of two “Special Gems” within the club and for June. The “Gem of the Month” was Wanda Rushton and “Hidden Gem” was Barb Thorson.

GFWC-NC President-elect Karen Throckmorton was the installing officer and used seashells as her basis for installing the officers.

Officers installed were: Dana White, president; Shelley Arthur, first vice president; Wanda Rushton, second vice president; Deena Chambers, secretary; Kim Turner, treasurer; and Jennifer Griffith, as immediate past president.

Also appointed and confirmed were those serving on the standing committees, which included: Jennifer Griffith, buildings and grounds committee and parliamentarian; Kim Mulrey, chaplain and courtesy chairman; Linda Lavinder, historian/newsletter; Lee Ann Sherrill, publicity/social media chairman; Carol Trahan, Yolanda Myers-Johnson and Joanna Gaither, membership committee; Stephanie Gill and Barb Thorson, Sallie Southall Cotten Scholarship co-chairmen; Valerie Oliphant, webmaster; and Sandra Landry, ways and means.

Reinstalled Club President White gave a brief summary of the club’s year-end report recapping major club projects. She then presented her theme for the 2023-2025 term, “Service with a Heart, Women Making a Difference.”

The next club meeting will be held Sept. 7 at Your Coffee Place Troutman (YCP), located at 403 Main St. There will be a time of fellowship at 11:30 a.m. and the meeting will start at noon.

Upcoming summer activities include:

“Wine Down Saturday” on June 24 at Wine Maestro in downtown Statesville from 5-8:30 p.m.

“Let’s Chat” on July 10 at Your Coffee Place in Troutman from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

“Wine Down Thursday” on Aug. 10 at Wine Maestro in downtown Statesville from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

For club information or about renting the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club’s Clubhouse for your meeting or event, inquiries may be emailed to the club at Statesvillewomansclub@gmail.com or by calling 704-761-8208. The club website is www.statesvillewomansclub.org. For details on joining the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club, contact Membership Committee member Joanna Gaither at 704-873-2684.