The General Federation of Women’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club will hold a summer “Paint and Sip” rock painting event at the historic clubhouse on Aug, 24. Drop in from 5-6:30 p.m. to paint encouraging words and symbols on small rocks for the Kindness Rock Garden in Pecan Park.

While painting rocks, members and guests will have a chance to sip cool beverages and learn more about the club. For more information, call Joanna Gaither, club project coordinator, at 704-873-2684.

For club information or about renting the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club’s Clubhouse for your meeting or event, inquiries may be emailed to the club at Statesvillewomansclub@gmail.com or by calling 704-761-8208. The club’s website is www.statesvillewomansclub.org. For details on joining the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club, contact Joanna Gaither, membership committee member, at 704-873-2684.