GFWC-NC Statesville Woman Club's recognizes arts festival winners

During the General Federation of Women’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC-NC) Statesville Woman’s Club’s January meeting, the theme was “A New Year, A New You!” Club members Tammy Kennedy and Roxanne Kennedy led a chair yoga session and healthy snacks were provided.

The annual arts festival with club women crafts and photography were displayed. The winners were: crafts, cross stitch — Linda Lavinder; crafts, crochet — Linda Lavinder; club woman photography “The World In Pictures,” first-place winners for: Our World Up Close — Rita Tondo; Natural Wonders — Rita Tondo; and Reflections — Lee Ann Sherrill. These winners will now go on to District II competition on Feb. 18 in Hickory.

The club’s 2023 Sallie Southall Cotten Scholarship competition took place prior to the festival. Trinity Webb from North Iredell High School was winner of the $1,000 award. Webb is from Harmony and the daughter of Marcus and Jennifer Webb. She will also compete on Feb. 18 for the Sallie Southall Cotten District II Scholarship.

The project focus for January will be an Epiphany food collection. Epiphany (which started on Jan. 6) is celebrated as the day the three wise men arrived to meet the newborn Jesus. They brought gifts to celebrate him. Let us celebrate and share a bit of our own abundance with those who do not have. Please plan to bring canned goods or shelf-stable food products to the clubhouse. These will be donated to a local food pantry.

The club will host a Coffee & Conversation social get-together Thursday at Starbucks at 187 Turnersburg Highway in Statesville from 9:15-11 a.m. and welcomes anyone interested in learning more about the club.

The next club meeting will be held Feb. 2 and will feature guest speaker Dr. Lisa Moser of the UpWind Project. The meeting will be held at the historic clubhouse at 515 W. End Ave. and there will be a time of social fellowship at 5:30 p.m. and meeting at 6 p.m. All members, guests and interested women are invited to attend.

The project focus for February will be “Love Your Valentine” Bake Sale with proceeds to help the club Clubhouse Capital Campaign Fundraiser. More details to be announced on the club website at www.statesvillewomansclub.org.

For club information or about renting the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club’s Clubhouse for your meeting or event, inquiries may be emailed to the club at Statesvillewomansclub@gmail.com or by calling 704-761-8208. For details on joining the GFWC of NC Statesville Woman’s Club, contact Membership Chair Stephanie Gill at 704-657-5008.