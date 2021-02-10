Georgia man, woman arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Two people from Georgia were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 77 on Tuesday.

Johntavious Maurice Dodson, 30, of Atlanta, and Katherine Latrice Ogeese, 23, of Decatur, were charged with felony trafficking MDMA, felony trafficking MDMA by transport, felony possession of heroin, felony possession of cocaine, felony maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. A magistrate set bond at $300,000 each.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said the Interstate Enforcement Team (ICE) stopped a Nissan Sentra on I-77 near the 60-mile marker for speeding.

After speaking with the two occupants, Campbell said, deputies obtained evidence that led to a search of the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, deputies found 100 grams of MDMA pills, which were packaged in four separate bags. Campbell said that is consistent with packaging used to sell and distribute MDMA.

Additionally, he said, deputies found one gram of heroin, a one gram bag of cocaine and 3.5 grams of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.