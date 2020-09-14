 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Georgia man arrested on drug, weapons charges after traffic stop
0 comments
top story

Georgia man arrested on drug, weapons charges after traffic stop

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
image003.jpg

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office reported finding four guns, one of which was reported stolen, in a vehicle after a traffic stop Sunday.

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

A Georgia man was arrested on drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop Sunday on Interstate 77 near the Union Grove/Harmony exit.

Justin Giovanni Ross, 28, of Hampton, Ga., was charged with felony possession of MDMA and felony possession of a stolen firearm and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $10,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said deputies with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team (ICE) stopped a Nissan sedan on I-77 north near the 65 mile marker Sunday.

Ross told deputies he was traveling from Atlanta to Brooklyn, N.Y., Campbell said.

After further investigation, Campbell said, deputies searched the vehicle and found MDMA, ecstasy, as well as four handguns concealed in a shoe box on the rear floorboard. One of the handguns, he said, was reported stolen in Georgia.

+1 
image002.jpg

Justin Giovanni Ross
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SHOULDN'T BE FORGOTTEN
Local News

SHOULDN'T BE FORGOTTEN

Nestled between the pine trees in western Iredell County lives a retired firefighter who insists on remembering the lives that were taken on t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert