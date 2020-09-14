Georgia man arrested on drug, weapons charges after traffic stop

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Georgia man was arrested on drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop Sunday on Interstate 77 near the Union Grove/Harmony exit.

Justin Giovanni Ross, 28, of Hampton, Ga., was charged with felony possession of MDMA and felony possession of a stolen firearm and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $10,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said deputies with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team (ICE) stopped a Nissan sedan on I-77 north near the 65 mile marker Sunday.

Ross told deputies he was traveling from Atlanta to Brooklyn, N.Y., Campbell said.

After further investigation, Campbell said, deputies searched the vehicle and found MDMA, ecstasy, as well as four handguns concealed in a shoe box on the rear floorboard. One of the handguns, he said, was reported stolen in Georgia.